Area police reports
State patrol---
Dec. 16, 5:36 p.m., on County Road 13 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Reese Brown, 17, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it swerved to miss a deer and left the roadway on the east side where it struck a pole. Brown was cited for failure to control.
Defiance sheriff---
Wednesday, 3:01 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Andrew Bender, 23, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance common pleas. He appeared in court and was given a bond of personal recognizance but then incarcerated at CCNO after an outstanding warrant from adult probation was served to him.
Wednesday, 4:10 p.m., 221 S. Clinton St., Michael Ross Jr., 21, Muncie, Ind., was served a warrant from Defiance common pleas on a violation of probation and community control. He was released on a bond of personal recognizance.
Thursday, 11:30 a.m., CCNO, warrants from Defiance common pleas were issued to: Geoffrey Drehobl, 35, Napoleon, for domestic violence; Sean Miller, 43, Liberty Center, for felonious assault; Elvin Yaxcal, 19, Hicksville, for interference with custody; Brenden Parker, 21, Defiance, for domestic violence; Nathan Gallant, 30, Defiance, for aggravated trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance; Elliot Simmons, 33, Ney, domestic violence; Marco Co Beb Co, 55, Hicksville, rape; Benjamin Garrigus, 23, Bryan, for failure to comply with a signal or command of a police officer, vandalism of government property, improper use of a firearm in a motor vehicle and DUI alcohol/drugs.
Thursday, 11:43 a.m., at the Defiance-Putnam County Line Road, Putnam County Sheriff's Office transferred Jeremy Vold, 48, Napoleon, to custody of the Defiance County Sheriff's Office. Putnam sheriff arrested him on a bench warrant and a warrant on indictment from Defiance common pleas. Vold was taken to CCNO.
Napoleon police---
Monday, 7:53 a.m., near 935 Haley Ave., an unidentified northbound vehicle clipped a cable wire and the wire cleared from the roadway with no damage sustained.
Paulding sheriff---
Wednesday, 5:46 p.m., on Ohio 613, west of Township Road 187 in Brown Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Angela Schmunk, 38, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it was struck by a deer.
Wednesday, 6 p.m., on Ohio 111, east of County Road 93 in Paulding Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by William DenHerder, 43, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding police---
Dec. 17, 8:55 a.m., near 107 Perry St., an eastbound vehicle driven by Shirley Boroff, 80, Paulding, sustained light damage when she attempted to parallel park and struck a parked vehicle owned by Juan Barajas, Paulding. When her vehicle struck Barajas' vehicle, it caused a chain reaction causing Barajas' vehicle to strike a parked vehicle owned by Jack Gerber, Paulding and then a parked vehicle owned by Darrell Jones, Mark Center. Barajas' vehicle had heavy damage and the other two had light damage. Boroff was cited for improper starting and backing.
Fulton sheriff---
Monday, 6:58 a.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tanya Robarge, 47, Montpelier, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 5:40 p.m., on County Road C in German Township, a westbound Three Cord Embroidery, LLC, vehicle driven by Todd Davis, 50, Napoleon, went left of center and sideswiped an eastbound vehicle driven by Scott Aeschliman, 54, Wauseon, and debris from the crash struck an eastbound vehicle behind Aeschliman's driven by Jane Gearig, 70, Wauseon. Davis' vehicle and Aeschliman's had moderate damage and Gearig's had light damage.
