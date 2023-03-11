Area police reports
State patrol---
March 3, 10:39 a.m., on U.S. 24, at County Road 115 in Emerald Township, a northbound Ryder rental truck driven by Cameron Storms, 25, Albion, Ind., failed to yield and was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Shigenori Fuji, 36, Ann Arbor, Mich. Fuji was taken by Paulding EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The Ryder truck had light damage while Fuji's vehicle had heavy damage. Storms was cited for failure to yield.
March 4, 11:02 a.m., near milepost 14 on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jerold Varner, 75, 13631 Fullmer Road, was struck by a piece of ice that dislodged from a southbound vehicle driven by Tristen Halferty, 21, Deshler. Varner sustained suspected minor injuries, but was not treated. His vehicle had disabling damage. Halferty was cited for prohibition against unsafe vehicles.
Defiance sheriff---
Tuesday, 7:41 p.m., on Ohio 18, 0.3 mile west of Hire Road in Richland Township, an eastbound Ohio Emergency Management Agency vehicle driven by Anita Stechschulte, 44, Ottawa, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 4:50 p.m., on Downs Street at South Jefferson Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Stefan Bowers, 24, 180 Lakeview Drive, struck the rear of vehicle driven by Sabastian Tijerina, 20, 910 Riverside Ave. Both vehicles had light damage, and Bowers was cited for assured clear distance.
Thursday, 7:22 p.m., at 1599 Palmer Drive, Steve Branham, 39, Oakwood, was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and obstructing official business. He was released with a summons to a sober adult.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 8:11 p.m., on Ohio 109, near County Road J in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Larry Maassel, 65, Malinta, sustained light damage when it struck a dog.
Thursday, 5:28 p.m., on U.S. 24, near County Road 17D in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by John Brock, 62, Oregon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Wednesday, 12:17 p.m., at 1819 Oakwood Ave., Christopher Moore, 39, Holland, was arrested on a warrant.
Paulding sheriff---
Wednesday, 8:11 p.m., on Ohio 114, west of County Road 173 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Holly Bemus, 59, New Haven, Ind., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
March 3, 3:03 p.m., on County Road 18, near County Road E in Clinton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Frederick Rychener, 72, Pettisville, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway on the west side and struck a ditch. Rychener was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries.
Tuesday, 7:16 p.m., on Ohio 2, near County Road 24 in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Amanda Slough, 35, Archbold, sustained heavy damage when it struck deer.
Tuesday, 8:55 p.m., on County Road 24, near County Road F in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Krista Schroeder, 20, Fayette, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 10 p.m., on U.S. 20A, near County Road 26-2, an eastbound vehicle driven by Catherine White, 64, Montpelier, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Fire
Defiance---
Thursday, 11:15 a.m., firefighters were called to 137 Elliott Road, Meijer, for a fire alarm. Upon arrival the manager advised there was a water pipe that was leaking. Firefighters returned to service.
