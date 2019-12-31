• Police reports
State Patrol
Dec. 24, 9:34 p.m., on Defiance County Road 424 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Kim Fitch, 28, Napoleon, struck an embankment and trees. He was taken by South Richland EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Fitch was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Dec. 25, 9:16 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Tycen Ogden, 19, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Daniel Humbarger, 26, Columbia, S.C. Ogden was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Ogden vehicle and moderate to the Humbarger vehicle.
Friday, 8:10 a.m., on Township Road 83 in Paulding's Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Tony Wright, 51, Calumet City, Ill., left the roadway and drove through a field. He was cited for failure to control. The vehicle was not damaged.
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 22, 4:14 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Lehman, 54, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Dec. 23, 5:20 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Jacob Keller, 28, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Dec. 24, 7:38 a.m., on Domersville Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Olyvia Causie, 23, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Dec. 25, 7:11 p.m., on Stever Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Brandon Tracy, 26, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 6:15 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Noah Gerig, 33, Fort Wayne, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 12:24 p.m., a theft was reported from a vehicle parked in the 26000 block of Ohio 18.
Friday, 1:47 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Tori Flower, 32, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 5 p.m., James Miller, 32, Butler, Ind., was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Friday, 10:10 p.m., on Jericho Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Clay Keeley, 40, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 5:56 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by John Noyes, 33, 10250 Haller Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 2:57 p.m., Matthew Hahn, 31, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Probate Court.
Sunday, 3:38 p.m., Leon Marshall III, 48, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Municipal Court.
Sunday, 7:24 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Garrett Carder, 19, Defiance, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Eric Macsay, 21, Ney. Carder was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Monday, 7:04 a.m., a break-in was reported at Evergreen Lane Office Complex, 06879 Evansport Road. The incident is under investigation.
Monday, 8:46 a.m., Carl Gutierez, 18, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Probate Court.
Monday, 9:31 a.m., Travis Ooten-Webb, 30, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 10:31 a.m., deputies were called to Friends of Feline Rescue Center, 14597 Power Dam Road, for a report of a bomb threat. Defiance Fire Department also responded. Nothing was found.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 12:38 a.m., a window was vandalized in the 500 block of Clinton Street.
Saturday, 8:32 a.m., a vehicle's gas tank was vandalized in the 300 block of East Rosewood Avenue.
Saturday, 12:08 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from the 1700 block of Maumee Drive.
Saturday, 10:21 p.m., prescription medication was reported stolen from the 300 block of Carter Avenue.
Sunday, 4:01 a.m., Jessica Rife, 37, 812 Ottawa Ave., was charged with OVI and an equipment violation following a traffic stop.
Sunday, 10:53 a.m., Daniel Ordway, 25, Oakwood, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 2:17 a.m., on Ohio 281, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Metcalf, 21, Maumee, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 12:58 a.m., James Bowers, 30, Holgate, was charged with felonious assault after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Lee Avenue, Holgate.
Monday, 1:10 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported in the 100 block of Railway Avenue, Holgate.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 4:23 a.m., Brandon Gibson, address unavailable, was arrested on a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Saturday, 6:14 p.m., Brandon Rayoum, 25, Napoleon, was arrested on two warrants.
Saturday, 10:22 p.m., David Lagasse, 24, Napoleon, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to obey a traffic control device following a traffic stop on Scott Street.
Sunday, 1:19 a.m., Dean Schultheis, 47, Napoleon, was charged with OVI, no brake lights and driving under suspension following a traffic stop on South Perry Street.
Sunday, 6:56 p.m., a theft was reported in the 500 block of East Main Street.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 12:12 a.m., firefighters were called to 195 W. Rosewood Ave. for a report of smoke from a vehicle.
Fire — Monday, 12:14 p.m., firefighters were called to 709 Elbert St. for a report of a fire. Nothing was found.
