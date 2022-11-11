Area police reports

Wednesday, 2:26 a.m., at milepost 24 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lema Tackett, 52, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Nov. 4, 5:45 p.m., at Ohio 2 and Buckskin Road in Hicksville, a westbound vehicle driven by Baylee Noto, 21, Farmer, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Rachel Woenker, 18, Edgerton. Both vehicles had light damage and Noto was cited for failure to yield.
Nov. 5, 6:33 p.m., at 250 N. Center St., north of Rice Avenue in Ney a vehicle driven by Kristin Short, 50, West Unity, attempted to back from a private drive and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Katie Culler, Ney. Both vehicles had light damage and Short was cited for improper backing.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 6:46 p.m., at milepost 52 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a tractor-trailer driven by Scott England, 49, Lebanon, Ind., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 12:57 p.m.,
Napoleon police---
Wednesday, 7:53 p.m., at 104 Cedarbrook Ave., Henry Marksch IV, 34, no address given, was arrested on a Fulton County warrant and transported to the custody of Fulton County Sheriff.
Thursday, 5:03 a.m., at CCNO, Jacqueline Hohenberger, 51, Paulding, was served a warrant for failure to appear.
Williams sheriff---
Nov. 4, 8:24 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Linda Ganger, 70, Sherwood, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer. Ganger had possible injuries but was not treated.
Monday, 1:45 a.m., on County Road A, east of County Road 8 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by David Colbert, 52, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 2:40 a.m., on Ohio 34, just west of Hickory Lane in Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Taleah Deming, 25, Holgate, sustained disabling damage when it swerved to miss an opossum, crossed over the center line and exited the roadway on the north side where it became lodged in a ditch.
Wednesday, 11 a.m., on Ohio 191, just south of County Road G in Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth Colgan, 26, West Unity, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Fire
Ridgeville Township---
Thursday, 12:26 p.m., firefighters were called for mutual aid to Archbold Fire Department for a brush fire at 22081 County Road B in Fulton County.
