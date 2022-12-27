Area police reports
State patrol---
Wednesday, 1:58 a.m., on Casebeer Miller Road, north of the railroad tracks in Hicksville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey Thompson, 26, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway to the west and struck a traffic sign. The vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway, struck the bridge abutment and overturned on the railroad tracks. Thompson was treated by Hicksville EMS for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 10:45 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 114 in Paulding County's Benton Township, on an ice- and snow-covered roadway, a westbound vehicle driven by Daniel Reedy, 33, Grover Hill, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway on the south side and struck a ditch and a utility pole. Reedy had suspected minor injuries, but was not treated. She was cited for failure to control.
Defiance sheriff---
Dec. 20, 6:09 p.m., on Harris Road, north of Defiance-Putnam County Line Road in Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Graeme Bockrath, 47, Cloverdale, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Dec. 20, 8:16 p.m., on Rosedale Road, south of Ohio 249 in Milford Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jordan Sanders, 28, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Dec. 20, 10:54 p.m., on Ohio 15, north of Stever Road in Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Patty Williams, 53, 22210 Switzer Road, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 11:40 p.m., on Casebeer Miller Road, north of Ohio 2 in Hicksville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Welling, 30, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Hicksville police---
Wednesday, 7:29 a.m., at Meusse Argonne and North Main streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Douglas Stockton, 65, Auburn, Ind., struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Michelle Grant, 52, Hicksville. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Stockton was cited for failure to yield.
Napoleon police---
Saturday, 11:02 a.m., at 1815 Scott St., Donna Tucker, 58, Liberty Center, was arrested for theft and released with a summons.
Saturday, 4:48 p.m., at 1040 S. Perry St., Ethan Dunakin, 29, Napoleon, was arrested for violation of protection order and taken to CCNO. He was also served a warrant Sunday at CCNO for violation of a protection order.
Wauseon police---
Thursday, 11:46 p.m., at Linfoot and Fulton streets, on icy road conditions, a westbound vehicle driven by Alex Dailey, 26, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Lynda Smith, 22, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage.
Friday, 4:13 p.m., at North Shoop Avenue and East Walnut Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Thai Opdycke, 18, Wauseon, sustained moderate damage when left the roadway to the west and struck a stop sign. Opdycke was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 2:09 a.m., at 815 N. Ottokee St., a northbound vehicle driven by Gage Harris, 24, Wauseon, crossed West Willow Street, struck the curb at 815 N. Ottokee St. and came to rest at the property there. The vehicle had heavy damage and he was cited for failure to control.
