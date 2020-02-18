• Police reports
State Patrol
Feb. 12, 5:48 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Emily Flowers, 26, 517 1/2 Park Ave., Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 2:04 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Defiance County's Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Brumbaugh, 83, Bryan, left the roadway and struck a sign and cable box. Brumbaugh was taken by Sherwood EMS To Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers - Bryan with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Thursday, 2:49 p.m., on Fulton County Road 26 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Shane Stahl, 42, West Unity, crossed the center line and struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 11:35 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Shauana Miehls, 18, Stryker, struck a tree. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Feb. 13, Daniel Ordway, 26, Oakwood, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 5:20 a.m., Spencer Davis, 28, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Saturday, 12:58 a.m., William Sharp, 51, Defiance, was charged with OVI, driving under suspension and driving left of center following a traffic stop. He also was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Saturday, 5:29 p.m., Rusty Runnells, 28, Defiance, was cited for speed following a traffic stop on Ohio 249. He also was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 10:29 a.m., Joseph Farmer, 39, Defiance, was charged with possession of marijuana following an alleged incident in the 08000 block of Ashpacher Road.
Sunday, 1:57 p.m., Joanie Taylor, 37, and Shannon Taylor, 39, both of 15010 Ohio 15, were charged with possession of paraphernalia following an alleged incident at the residence.
Sunday, 2:56 p.m., a window was vandalized in the 15000 block of Fullmer Road.
Defiance Police
Feb. 12, 10:06 p.m., on Washington Avenue, a vehicle owned by Erin Doenges, 652 Washington Ave., and left the scene. Damage was light to the Doenges vehicle.
Thursday, 1:38 p.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Wayne Roehrig, 83, 734 Front St., attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Robert Elston, 44, 120 W. Pinewood Ave. Roehrig was cited for failure to driven in marked lanes.
Friday, 5:03 p.m., Christina Soto, 41, 1371 Moll St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court. She posted bond.
Friday, 6:16 p.m., Justin Hahn, 33, no permanent address, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Family, Farm and Home, 1836 E. Second St., and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 8:59 p.m., Jamie Hernandez, 45, 1033 Ottawa Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court. He posted bond.
Friday, 9:19 p.m., Kyle Crase, 30, Paulding, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County.
Saturday, 6:51 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Skylar Gentit, 18, 823 Washington Ave., turned onto Juliet Street and struck a sign. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 10:51 a.m., on South Jackson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Kim Alvarado, 62, 22547 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, backed from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Jason Meade, 21, 1131 Emory St. Alvarado was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 5:22 p.m., a window was vandalized in the 700 block of Village Lane.
Sunday, 4:53 p.m., at South Clinton and Downs streets, a vehicle driven by Jason Meade, 21, 1131 Emory St., struck a vehicle driven by Janelle Workman, 22, Van Wert. Meade was cited for reckless operation. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 4:32 a.m., Mark Shaw, 23, Lima, was arrested on a warrant from Henry County.
Monday, 1:34 p.m., a car window was damaged in the 700 block of Webster Street.
Hicksville Police
Friday, 1:21 p.m., on High Street in Hicksville, a vehicle driven by Richard Bashaw, 70, Pioneer, crossed the center line and struck two parked vehicles owned by Slattery Holdings, Hicksville, and Amanda Herman, Alvordton. Bashaw was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the Bashaw vehicle and moderate to the Herman and Slattery vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 1:35 p.m., Austin Sunderman, 30, McClure, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Friday, 3:17 p.m., Jessica Ripke, 24, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Friday, 6:27 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Chloe Merillat, 16, Fayette, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Beth Wyse, 44, Stryker. Merillat was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Merillat vehicle, while the Wyse vehicle was not damaged.
Friday, 7:57 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Anna Vast, 37, Columbus, swerved to avoid several raccoons in roadway. The vehicle crossed the center line, struck a ditch and came to rest in a field. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 8:02 a.m., on County Road 13 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Carter Meyer, 18, Napoleon, left the roadway, struck two mailboxes and came to rest in a ditch. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 10:04 a.m., on County Road 10 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by James Franz, 17, Napoleon, left the roadway and flipped onto its top after the driver reportedly became distracted with the radio. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was treated at the scene by Holgate EMS for possible injuries.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 5:52 p.m., Charles Gustwiller III, 25, Napoleon, was cited for passing a stopped school bus on Beckham Street.
Saturday, 2:44 a.m., Matthew Cook, 31, Napoleon, was cited for OVI and no turn signal following a traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.
Saturday, 7:35 a.m., William Yates, 50, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 2:03 p.m., a theft was reported at Napoleon Party Mart, 330 S. Perry St.
Saturday, 2:45 p.m., Bailey Malosh, 21, Napoleon, was issued a summons for criminal trespassing.
Monday, 8:05 a.m., Mark Shaw, 23, Lima, was served a warrant on a charge of aggravated menacing.
Monday, 10:34 a.m., Elijah Reinbolt, 30, Napoleon, was arrested on a probation violation from Bryan and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 11:20 a.m., a theft was reported in the 900 block of Kenilworth Avenue.
Fulton Sheriff
Feb. 10, 5:56 p.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, a vehicle driven by Chad Reynolds, 36, Fayette, crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by Joshua Grandowicz, 30, Toledo. The vehicles came to rest in a field. The drivers and Grandowicz's passenger, Cheryl Smith, 37, Archbold, were taken by EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 5:10 a.m., firefighters were called to an electrical fire at 1717 Maumee Drive.
Fire — Monday, 7:10 a.m., firefighters were called to 603 Chinook Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm.
Wauseon
Fire — Saturday, 12:35 a.m., firefighters were called to 1496 N. Shoop Ave. for an alarm. The department was called back at 2:24 a.m. for another alarm.
Fire — Saturday, 1 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire at 1445 N. Shoop Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.