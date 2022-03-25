• Police reports
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 7:48 a.m., at Ohio routes 18 and 108 in Holgate, a westbound vehicle driven by Rebecca Keasler, 33, Holgate, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Douglas Hoffman, 42, Holgate. Both vehicles were disabled in the accident and Keasler was cited with failure to yield right of way at the intersection.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:06 p.m., on Ohio 637 east of County Road 191 in Auglaize Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jared Yant, 29, 17929 U.S. 24, Defiance, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
