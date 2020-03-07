• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Friday, 12:14 a.m., David Gomez, 55, Bryan, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on Main Street, Ney.

Henry Sheriff

Thursday, 5:43 p.m., Adrian Carriullo, 36, West Leipsic, was charged with aggravated menacing and having weapons under disability after an alleged incident in the 600 block of South First Street, Hamler. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.

Napoleon Police

Thursday, 8:14 a.m., John Oberdier Jr., 31, Napoleon, was picked up on a warrant for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Thursday, 10:08 a.m., a theft of services incident was reported in the 1000 block of Dodd Street.

Thursday, 2:01 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.

Wauseon Police

Thursday, 8:02 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Joseph Beville, 23, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Karol Smith, 24, Clayton, Mich. Beville was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.

