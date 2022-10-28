Area police reports

Wednesday, 5:10 p.m., at milepost 6 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michaela Clingaman, 27, Stryker, struck the rear of a semi driven by Roy Coates, 41, Orlando, Fla. Clingaman was taken by Williams County LS3 to Community Health and Wellness Center, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. The semi had light damage and Clingaman's vehicle had heavy damage. She was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 8:10 p.m., on County Road C in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lance Wheeler, 37, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Oct. 19, 10:42 p.m., at CCNO, Brandy Barnett, 49, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Juvenile-Probate Court for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:14 p.m., at CCNO, Domanic Hoge, 29, Oakwood, was served a warrant on indictment for aggravated possession of drugs.
Thursday, 1:31 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., David Brummett, 32, Hicksville, was served a warrant from Defiance County common pleas and taken to CCNO.
Defiance police---
Sunday, 4:38 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Kanwarijit Jawanda, 45, Canada, was arrested for theft and released when he posted bond.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 1:58 p.m., on Indian Trail Drive in McClure, a northbound vehicle driven by Theresa Watson, 65, McClure, sustained moderate damage when it left the east side of the road and struck a utility pole.
Paulding sheriff---
Oct. 21, 8:15 a.m., at 09914 County Road 171 in Brown Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Rebecca Kessler, 31, Grover Hill, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.