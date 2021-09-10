• Police reports

Defiance Police

Aug. 28, 1:56 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Daniel Eccard, 37, 724 Summit St., was cited with three separate charges of theft and released.

Sept. 2, 11:36 a.m., at 8846 Ohio 66 North, Mary A. Hiler, 52, 21266 Ohio 18, was cited with OVI and driving under suspension and released. Later she was picked up on a probation violation and taken to CCNO.

Sept. 3, 1:56 a.m., at 1983 Jefferson Ave., Tracy T. Lowe, 45, Ranchland Motel, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Sept. 3, 8:11 a.m, at 889 Deerwood Drive, Christopher Gerdeman, 57, 301 Glenwood Drive, was charged with menacing by stalking and released.

Saturday, 8:40 a.m., at 2350 Baltimore St., Aldina Samardzic-Husidic, 20, Knoxville, Tenn., was served a bench warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court. She posted bond and was released.

Monday, 6:56 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Anna Gomez, 44, Archbold, was arrested for shoplifting and released.

Thursday, 8:33 a.m., at 1037 Hotel Drive, Christopher Gerdeman, 57, 301 Glenwood Drive, was arrested for a TPO violation and taken to CCNO.

