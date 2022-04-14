• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff---
Saturday, 5:08 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), Dana Wilcox Jr., 63, Hicksville, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 9:27 p.m., at 06826 Ohio 2, Jeremy Krill, 47, Hicksville, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 12:51 p.m., at CCNO, these individuals were served warrants on indictment for felonies: William Clark, 25, Detroit, Mich.; Quartze Brown, 31, Detroit, Mich.; Jayson Floyd, no age given, Mt. Vernon, Mo.; Ronald Glenn, 35, Detroit, Mich.
Monday, 12:53 p.m., at CCNO, Trae Burton, 36, Defiance, was served a warrant for domestic violence.
Defiance Police---
April 6, 2:44 p.m., at West Second Street and Wayne Avenue, a vehicle driven by Marian Kauffman, 81, 27018 Ohio 281, attempted to turn left onto Wayne Avenue and was struck by a vehicle driven by Jessie Quinn, 30, 1690 Cimmaron Lane. Kauffman was cited for failure to yield right of way on a left turn and her vehicle was disabled in the accident. Quinn's vehicle had light damage.
Friday, 5:36 p.m., at Clinton Street and Elliott Road, a vehicle driven by Olivia Nissen, 18, Willoughby, struck the rear of an unidentified semi that left the scene. Nissen was cited for assured clear distance ahead and her vehicle had moderate damage.
Sunday, 7:12 p.m., at Second and Douglas streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Frank Wiesehan, 62, Bryan, crossed over the land of travel and struck another eastbound vehicle driven by Francisco Alvarado, 26, 28913 Ohio 281. Both vehicles had light damage and Wiesehan was cited for failure to driven in a marked lane.
Monday, 4:34 p.m., on Clinton Street south of River Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Rickie Whatman, 69, 820 Moss St., was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Andrew Davis, 35, 24591 Bowman Road. Both vehicles had light damage and Davis was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 8 a.m., at 509 Rulf St., Clarence Allen, 33, 509 Rulf St., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. He was unable to post bond and was taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 8:11 a.m., on Third Street east of Clinton Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Clady, 44, 15386 Dohoney Road, struck a vehicle driven by Kristine Haught, 52, 08122 Casebeer Miller Road. Both vehicles had light damage and Clady was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Hicksville Police---
Monday, 11:23 p.m., at Bunnell and Smith streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Jason Friend, 36, Antwerp, failed to stop at a posted stop sign and was struck by a vehicle driven by Philip Ours, 56, Hicksville. Ours was treated at the scene by Hicksville EMS for possible injuries. Friend's vehicle had moderate damage while Ours' was disabled in the accident. Friend was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Henry Sheriff---
Wednesday, 1 p.m., at North Turkeyfoot (Ohio 109) and Center Street, Malinta, a southbound semi driven by Kulwinder Singh, 50, Perrysburg, was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Martin Farley, 54, Kenton, that attempted a left turn into the lane of travel with the semi. Both vehicles had light damage.
Napoleon Police---
Monday, 5:20 p.m., at Perry and Railroad streets, a vehicle driven by David Moser, 70, Maumee, struck a vehicle driven by Paula Caldwell, 57, Napoleon. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Moser was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Thursday, 5:09 a.m., at CCNO, Misty Reynolds, 35, Bryan, was served a warrant from theft.
Paulding Sheriff---
Tuesday, 6 a.m., on County Road 138 west of Township Road 151 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Gregory Schuchart, 36, Paulding, was disabled when it crossed over the center line, left the roadway on the north side, struck a ditch and came to rest when it struck a utility pole. Schuchart was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for possible injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Paulding Police---
Friday, noon, at Gasser Road and Williams Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Stephen Jones, 31, Antwerp, struck a vehicle driven by Tyler Carlisle, 32, Paulding. Carlisle's vehicle had no damage and Jones' had light damage.
Fulton Sheriff---
Friday, 9:29 p.m., on Ohio 2 in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Donald Lucas, 75, Wauseon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon Police---
April 6, 12:52 p.m., at 1051 N. Shoop Ave., a southbound vehicle driven by Sydney Nelson, 27, Wauseon, crossed over the lane of travel and struck another southbound vehicle driven by Brock Nagel, 41, Wauseon. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Nelson was cited for failure to drive in a marked lane.
