• Police Reports
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, Sept. 25, 12:43 p.m., at Ohio 15 and U.S. 24, Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Rebecca Donnell, 56, Pemberville, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Kenneth Buell, 73, Sherwood. No injuries were reported. Damage was heavy to Donnell's vehicle and light to Buell's. Donnell was cited for assured clear distance.
Friday, 3:26 p.m., at Moser and Banner School roads, Adams Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Gabriella Garcia, 16, 26861 Behrens Road, began a right turn and collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Barbara Ward, 53, McClure. No injuries were reported. Damage was light to both vehicles. Garcia was cited for driving on the left side of the roadway.
Saturday, 7:21 a.m., on Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, east of Fullmer Road, a southeast-bound vehicle driven by Zayne Yocum, 20, 14424 Karnes Ave., began a left turn and struck a southeast-bound vehicle driven by Philip Ferland, 55, 17550 Harris Road, as Ferland reportedly attempted to pass in a no-passing zone. No injuries were reported. Damage was moderate to both vehicles. Ferland was cited for driving on the left side of the roadway.
Monday, 3:58 a.m., on Buckskin Road, east of Ohio 15, Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Steven Moore, 65, 20100 Buckskin Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 10:58 a.m., Gloria Turner, 48, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 1:01 p.m., Cassandra Nichols, 26, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 9:30 p.m., Keith West, 41, Neapolis, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Friday, 11:27 a.m., on Stadium Drive, west of Webster Street, a vehicle driven by Herbert Jordan, 82, 543 Petain St., turned left from a private access road and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Ronald Dingus, 46, 10521 Haller Road. No injuries were reported. Damage was light to Dingus' vehicle and moderate to Jordan's. Jordan was cited for failure to yield.
Friday, 2:50 p.m., on North Clinton Street, south of Elliott Road, a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Perdue, 65, Stryker, struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Angela Yoder, 21, Mark Center. No injuries were reported. Damage was light to both vehicles. Perdue was cited for assured clear distance.
Tuesday, 10:28 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Dollar General, 1020 S. Clinton St.
Tuesday, 1:06 p.m., Michael Baumgartner, 48, Archbold, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 5:05 p.m., Michael March, 32, 728 Jackson Ave., was arrested on a warrant.
Tuesday, 5:42 p.m., Dustin Jones, 25, Pettisville, was arrested on warrants from Williams and Fulton counties.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 9:26 p.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road O, a vehicle driven by Joshua Villafane, 23, North Baltimore, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Michael Bumb, 65, Archbold, causing a collision. Villafane was cited for failure to yield. Villafane and passenger, Maria Heller, 17, McComb, were taken by McClure EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon. Bumb and his passenger, Lisa Bumb, 62, Archbold, were taken by McClure EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon. Condition updates were unavailable. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Today, 12:13 a.m., on Ohio 110, a vehicle driven by Cody Buote, 18, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 11:43 p.m., an assault was reported in the 800 block of Monroe Street.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 1:27 p.m., firefighters were called to an electrical fire at 236 Corwin St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.