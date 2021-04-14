• Police reports

Defiance Police

Friday, 11:34 p.m., on Jefferson Avenue just before Greenler Road, a vehicle driven by David Besaw, 39, 216 Glenwood Drive, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.

Monday, 9:29 p.m., officers were called to 518 Washington St. for a disturbance complaint. Jeffrey Bell, 40, Defiance, was arrested for a TPO violation and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 11:43 p.m., at Hotel and Jagat drives, a vehicle driven by Shelly Conroy, 52, Napoleon, went left of center and struck a vehicle driven by Robert Brennan, Dallas, Pa. Conroy was cited for not staying in designated lane. Damage to Conroy's vehicle was light; damage to Brennan's vehicle was moderate.

Tuesday, 10:52 a.m., 1030 Ayersville Ave., officers served a warrant to Eugene Bartley, 33, Ney, for a parole violation. Bartley was arrested and taken to CCNO.

Henry Sheriff

Monday, 10:46 p.m., at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Ohio 65 in McClure, a vehicle driven by Joshua Speakman, 30, Custar, was struck by a vehicle driven by Alexis Johnson, 18, McClure. Speakman was taken by McClure Fire and Rescue to Wood County Hospital for suspected minor injury. Ryan Everett, 31, Rossford, a passenger in Speakman's vehicle, was taken by McClure Fire and Rescue to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center for suspected minor injury. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Speakman was cited for not yielding at a stop sign.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 5:32 a.m., at 1026 N. Perry St., officers served a summons for criminal damaging to Cahlil Harris, 20, Napoleon.

Monday, 9:45 a.m., at 390 Huddle Road unit 2, arrested Danny Barrientos, 48, Napoleon, on a warrant for felony assault. Barrientos was taken to CCNO.

Wauseon Police

Monday, 2:02 a.m., at Airport Highway and Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Santiago Diaz, 36, Wauseon, left the roadway on a right turn and struck a utility pole. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.

Monday, 6:27 p.m., on Elm Street just past Fulton Street, a vehicle driven by Christopher Durham, 22, McClure, struck a vehicle driven by Krista Whitson, 56, Wauseon. Durham was cited with not yielding right of way to oncoming traffic in a left turn. Damage to Durham's vehicle was light; to Whitson's vehicle, damage was moderate.

• Fire

Defiance

Fire — Tuesday, 10:42 a.m., at 26176 Winchester Drive, firefighters from Jewell and South Richland were called to a fire.

