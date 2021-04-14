• Police reports
Defiance Police
Friday, 11:34 p.m., on Jefferson Avenue just before Greenler Road, a vehicle driven by David Besaw, 39, 216 Glenwood Drive, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Monday, 9:29 p.m., officers were called to 518 Washington St. for a disturbance complaint. Jeffrey Bell, 40, Defiance, was arrested for a TPO violation and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 11:43 p.m., at Hotel and Jagat drives, a vehicle driven by Shelly Conroy, 52, Napoleon, went left of center and struck a vehicle driven by Robert Brennan, Dallas, Pa. Conroy was cited for not staying in designated lane. Damage to Conroy's vehicle was light; damage to Brennan's vehicle was moderate.
Tuesday, 10:52 a.m., 1030 Ayersville Ave., officers served a warrant to Eugene Bartley, 33, Ney, for a parole violation. Bartley was arrested and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 10:46 p.m., at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Ohio 65 in McClure, a vehicle driven by Joshua Speakman, 30, Custar, was struck by a vehicle driven by Alexis Johnson, 18, McClure. Speakman was taken by McClure Fire and Rescue to Wood County Hospital for suspected minor injury. Ryan Everett, 31, Rossford, a passenger in Speakman's vehicle, was taken by McClure Fire and Rescue to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center for suspected minor injury. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Speakman was cited for not yielding at a stop sign.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 5:32 a.m., at 1026 N. Perry St., officers served a summons for criminal damaging to Cahlil Harris, 20, Napoleon.
Monday, 9:45 a.m., at 390 Huddle Road unit 2, arrested Danny Barrientos, 48, Napoleon, on a warrant for felony assault. Barrientos was taken to CCNO.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 2:02 a.m., at Airport Highway and Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Santiago Diaz, 36, Wauseon, left the roadway on a right turn and struck a utility pole. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Monday, 6:27 p.m., on Elm Street just past Fulton Street, a vehicle driven by Christopher Durham, 22, McClure, struck a vehicle driven by Krista Whitson, 56, Wauseon. Durham was cited with not yielding right of way to oncoming traffic in a left turn. Damage to Durham's vehicle was light; to Whitson's vehicle, damage was moderate.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 10:42 a.m., at 26176 Winchester Drive, firefighters from Jewell and South Richland were called to a fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.