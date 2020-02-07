• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Wednesday, 11:44 p.m., Victor Deleon, 28, 1213 Ayersville Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Thursday, 10:53 a.m., Juanito Castillo, 19, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance County Juvenile and Probate Court.

Defiance Police

Tuesday, 3:10 p.m., at Wayne Avenue and Second Street, a vehicle driven by John Kramer, 51, Delphos, struck a vehicle driven by Stephen Kryder, 75, McClure. Kramer was cited for a red light violation. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.

Wednesday, 1:48 p.m., a washer and dryer were reported stolen from the 600 block of Downs Street.

Wednesday, 7 p.m., on North Clinton Street near U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Cortez Bradley, 20, Warrensville Heights, struck a street sign and fled the scene. The vehicle was located a short distance away. He was cited for failure to control and driving under suspension. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m., a parked vehicle was entered in the 600 block of Dakota Place. Nothing was reportedly stolen.

Wednesday, 8:52 p.m., tools and a firearm were reported stolen in the 400 block of West High Street.

Thursday, 6:52 a.m., a 2011 Nissan Altima was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Holgate Avenue.

Thursday, 8:43 a.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from the 900 block of Karnes Avenue.

Thursday, 3:10 p.m., Adam Bauer, 35, 905 Latty St., was arrested on a warrant from Napoleon Municipal Court following a traffic stop.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 3:24 p.m., license plates were reported stolen from the 00500 block of County Road P, Napoleon.

Wednesday, 7:25 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Ruder, 17, McClure, slid into a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Wednesday, 7:51 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Rosalee Reed, 83, Napoleon, slid off the roadway into a ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. 

Wednesday, 9 p.m., on County Road 12 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by David Hull, 56, Continental, struck a pile of snow in the roadway left by a plow from a private lot. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Wednesday, 10:17 p.m., at Mill and Mary streets in Liberty Center, a vehicle driven by Steven Rochefort, 30, Liberty Center, struck a fire hydrant and left the scene. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Thursday, 7:47 a.m., on County Road 14 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Chase Simons, 19, Holgate, slid off the roadway and overturned in a ditch. He was taken by Holgate EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 6:55 p.m., at Scott and Lagrange streets, a vehicle driven by Ismael Lujan, 18, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Moore, 43, Holgate. Damage was light to the vehicles.

