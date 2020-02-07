• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 11:44 p.m., Victor Deleon, 28, 1213 Ayersville Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 10:53 a.m., Juanito Castillo, 19, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance County Juvenile and Probate Court.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 3:10 p.m., at Wayne Avenue and Second Street, a vehicle driven by John Kramer, 51, Delphos, struck a vehicle driven by Stephen Kryder, 75, McClure. Kramer was cited for a red light violation. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 1:48 p.m., a washer and dryer were reported stolen from the 600 block of Downs Street.
Wednesday, 7 p.m., on North Clinton Street near U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Cortez Bradley, 20, Warrensville Heights, struck a street sign and fled the scene. The vehicle was located a short distance away. He was cited for failure to control and driving under suspension. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 7:10 p.m., a parked vehicle was entered in the 600 block of Dakota Place. Nothing was reportedly stolen.
Wednesday, 8:52 p.m., tools and a firearm were reported stolen in the 400 block of West High Street.
Thursday, 6:52 a.m., a 2011 Nissan Altima was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Holgate Avenue.
Thursday, 8:43 a.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from the 900 block of Karnes Avenue.
Thursday, 3:10 p.m., Adam Bauer, 35, 905 Latty St., was arrested on a warrant from Napoleon Municipal Court following a traffic stop.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 3:24 p.m., license plates were reported stolen from the 00500 block of County Road P, Napoleon.
Wednesday, 7:25 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Ruder, 17, McClure, slid into a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 7:51 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Rosalee Reed, 83, Napoleon, slid off the roadway into a ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9 p.m., on County Road 12 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by David Hull, 56, Continental, struck a pile of snow in the roadway left by a plow from a private lot. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 10:17 p.m., at Mill and Mary streets in Liberty Center, a vehicle driven by Steven Rochefort, 30, Liberty Center, struck a fire hydrant and left the scene. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:47 a.m., on County Road 14 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Chase Simons, 19, Holgate, slid off the roadway and overturned in a ditch. He was taken by Holgate EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 6:55 p.m., at Scott and Lagrange streets, a vehicle driven by Ismael Lujan, 18, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Moore, 43, Holgate. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.