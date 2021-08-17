• Police Reports
State Police
Wednesday, 11:29 p.m., on County Road G in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Edgar Snow, 60, Stryker, had light damage after striking a dead cow in the roadway.
Friday, 7:27 p.m., at Ohio 2 and Buckskin Road in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Grace Birkhold, 21, Auburn, Ind., struck a vehicle driven by Arin Polhamus, 36, Hicksville. Damage to Polhamus' vehicle was heavy, while Birkhold's had moderate damage. Birkhold was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 8:24 a.m., on Carpenter Road in Richland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by David Oberhaus, 62, Jewell, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Saturday, 9:04 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Henry Naegele, 46, Fort Davis, Texas, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Defiance Police
Friday, 2:27 p.m., on Clinton Street just before the intersection of West High Street, a vehicle driven by Adrianna Miller, 23, Kenton, side-swiped a vehicle driven by Mattie Norris, 69, 173 W. Rosewood Ave., Apt. 11. Light damage to both vehicles. Miller was cited for crossing over a marked lane.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 7:33 p.m., at 907 S. Perry St., Brittany Chupurdy, 32, Defiance, was taken to CCNO for violation of a protection order.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 4:16 p.m., at Oakwood Avenue and Freedom Drive, a vehicle driven by Mickey Vold, 70, Napoleon, drove into a trench in a construction area, causing light damage to the vehicle.
Friday, 10:43 a.m., on Clairmont Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Micah Spring, 16, Napoleon, lost control and ran off the road, striking a utility pole; heavy damage reported of the vehicle.
Sunday, 4:28 p.m., at 2395 Scott St., Joseph Brinkley, 34, Sidney, was arrested for a TPO violation and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Friday, 10 p.m., on Ohio 637 just north of County Road 12 in Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Scott Miller, 40, Grover Hill, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.
Saturday, 3:45 a.m., at 204 S. Cleveland St., Grover Hill, Dewey Hammons, 55, Grover Hill, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Paulding County Jail.
Saturday, 5:52 a.m., on Ohio 66 just north of County Road 122 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by John Porter, 66, Paulding sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.
Saturday, 12:45 p.m., at Ohio 627 and County Road 111 in Auglaize Township, a motorcycle driven by Samuel Nickols, 22, Grover Hill, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Tristin Lafountain, 21, Paulding. Heavy damage to both vehicles. Nickols was treated at the scene by Oakwood EMS; he was cited with failure to assure clear distance ahead, and a speeding violation.
Sunday, 2:05 a.m., on County Road 111 in Jackson Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kaden Aguillar, 19, 21062 Powers Road, sustained heavy damage after striking a cow.
Fulton Sheriff
Sunday, 4:35 a.m., on County Road D in German Township, a vehicle driven by Logan Moore, 19, Archbold, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.
Aug. 10, 4:16 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Brian Plesky, 39, Montpelier, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
• Fires
Amboy Township
Fire — Aug. 10, 7:14 p.m., at 04910 County Road N in Fulton County’s Amboy Township, the Swanton Fire Department responded to a structure fire. After arriving on scene, firefighters realized it was an abandoned residence that had been demolished and had caught fire — cause undetermined. Metamora-Amboy Township Fire Department arrived for mutual aid and took charge of the fire. No injuries reported.
Archbold
Fire — Sunday, 1:32 a.m., at 219 E. Williams St., firefighters from Archbold Fire Department were called to a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, a house had caught fire. Mutual aid was given by Wauseon and Morenci fire departments. Mostly smoke damage to the residence and the electricity has been turned off because of damage. Two people have been displaced.
