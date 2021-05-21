• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 1:25 p.m., on County Road 424 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Briea Krabill, 21, 903 Dotterer St., exited the right side of the roadway, striking an embankment before coming to rest along the roadside. Krabill had suspected minor injury but was not treated. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Krabill was cited with failure to control.
Wednesday, 8:10 a.m., on County Road C in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Samantha Lopez, 17, Bryan, went off the left side of the road, over corrected and went off the right side of the roadway striking a ditch and overturning. Damage to the vehicle was heavy, and Lopez was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 3:23 p.m., on Ohio 66 just north of U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kelli Alspaugh, 48, Bryan, was stopped to turn left when the vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Jasper Purcell, 18, Napoleon. Damage was light to both vehicles. Purcell was cited with failure to keep assured clear distance ahead.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 3:17 p.m., at 904 Scott St., officers arrested Taylor Swartzlander, 29, Napoleon, on a warrant and transported him to CCNO.
