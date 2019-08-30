• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Aug. 22, 1:07 a.m., Ryan Tressler, 38, 13330 Oris St., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.
Tuesday, 10:31 a.m., Saul Maldonado, 30, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 10:55 p.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Collins, 47, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 4:25 a.m., on Ohio 218, a vehicle driven by Murray Brown, 57, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 6:53 a.m., on Ohio 281, a vehicle driven by Rudolfo Tijerina, 79, Avon Park, Fla., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 5:09 a.m., Jonathon Foster, 25, Defiance, was arrested on warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 4:13 p.m., a theft of cable service was reported in the 200 block of Main Street.
Hicksville Police
Tuesday, 5:04 p.m., on High Street, a vehicle driven by Brad Yoder, 49, Bryan, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Quentin Frank, 41, Stryker, pushing it into the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Lisa Sheets, 47, Hicksville. Sheets was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, for minor injuries. Yoder was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to Frank's vehicle and moderate to the other vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 4:30 p.m., Cody Vance, 33, Missouri, was charged with OVI and taken to CCNO following a driving complaint on County Road V, near Ohio 108.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 8:21 p.m., Mary Alvarez, 54, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 500 block of South Perry Street.
Wednesday, 11:34 p.m., a theft was reported in the 2400 block of Glen Arbors Drive.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 5:39 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 211 Biede Ave.
Noble Township
Fire — Thursday, 3:35 p.m., firefighters were called to 10761 Market St., Brunersburg, for a report of a gas spill.
