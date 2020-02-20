• Police reports
State Patrol
Feb. 12, 9:49 p.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton Road in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Darrell Kimpel, 60, 02656 Buckskin Road, left the roadway, overturned and struck a utility pole. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Feb. 14, 9:47 p.m., on Township Road 23-T in Putnam County's Jennings Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Grote, 21, Ottoville, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:50 a.m., on Buckskin Road in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Rex Smith, 60, 16678 Buckskin Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Feb. 11, 6:40 p.m., on Switzer Road in Noble Township, an ATV driven by Joseph Clemens, 74, 19272 Switzer Road, collided with a deer in his driveway. Clemens was ejected from the ATV and taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable. The ATV was not damaged.
Feb. 12, 4:39 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Hicksville, a vehicle driven by Christopher Schavel, 27, Edgerton, swerved to miss an animal and struck a sign. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Feb. 12, 6:28 p.m., on Christy Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Laura Imhoof, 43, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Feb. 13, 12:31 p.m., on Elliott Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Ankney, 46, 26415 Elliott Road, backed from a private drive and struck a mailbox. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to use care in backing.
Feb. 13, 6:55 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Cherie Compton, 51, Ottawa, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 11:25 p.m., on Harris Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Wagner, 16, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 4:07 p.m., Noah Frisby, 19, Sherwood, was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damaging after an alleged disturbance in the 17000 block of Blosser Road, Ney.
Tuesday, 6:54 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Frank Boardwine, 60, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:57 a.m., a mailbox was reported vandalized in the 24000 block of Flory Road.
Wednesday, 11:18 a.m., James Prescott, 24, Hicksville, was arrested on two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 1:13 p.m., Raymond Meza, 30, Defiance, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Ohio 18 and Hire Road.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 12:06 p.m., a theft was reported at Defiance High School, 1755 Palmer Drive.
Tuesday, 9:41 p.m., Thomas Medsker, 49, 534 Degler St., was arrested on a warrant from Bryan Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 3:15 p.m., at Ohio 66 and County Road U in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Olivia Austin, 19, Montpelier, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Jayce Miller, 16, Bryan. Damage was light to the Austin vehicle and moderate to the Miller vehicle.
Tuesday, 4:59 p.m., charged with failure to comply and obstructing official business were Jermaine Livingston, 19, Defiance; Trinity Marshall, 19, Defiance; and Cameron Moore, 22, Holgate, following an alleged incident at U.S. 24 and County Road 17, Napoleon. Livingston also was charged with drug abuse. They were taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 6:48 p.m., a trailer was reported stolen from the 00100 block of Township Road N, Napoleon.
Wednesday, 7:45 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Austin Grimes, 22, 08165 Stever Road, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by David Lantz, 38, Pettisville. Grimes was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the Grimes vehicle and moderate to the Lantz vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 5:17 p.m., on Riverview Avenue, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Degler, 21, Liberty Center, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Brandi Lingruen, 42, Liberty Center. Degler was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Degler vehicle and light to the Linguen vehicle.
Saturday, 9:32 a.m., on Third Street, a semi driven by William Douglas, 56, Chicago, struck a cable across the road, causing the utility pole to break. The semi was not damaged.
Tuesday, 12:21 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
• Fires
Wauseon
Fire — Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., firefighters were called to a false alarm at 413 W. Elm St.
Napoleon
Fire — Wednesday, 7:03 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at N-885 County Road 17C.
