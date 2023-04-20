Area police reports
State patrol---
April 12, 7:51 a.m., at county roads 21 and B in Fulton County's German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Adison Reckner, 17, Wauseon, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Charles Lawrence, 76, Archbold. Reckner had suspected minor injuries, but was not treated or transported. Lawrence was transported by ALS-1 to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, with suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Reckner was cited for failure to yield.
Friday, 5 p.m., near milepost 18 on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, Brinleigh Williams, 6, 17649 Ohio 18, chased her dog across the roadway and was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Angela Bennett, 36, Hicksville. The vehicle then left the northern side of the roadway and overturned in a ditch, coming to rest on its top. Williams, Bennett and a passenger in the vehicle, Michelle Elston, 41, were taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Sunday, 1:11 a.m., near milepost 5 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by April Jacobsen, 42, Bryan, traveled left of center, drove off the south side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Teal Andres, 61, Bryan. Jacobsen was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospital and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Andres was treated by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage. Jacobsen was cited for driving left of center, and alcohol was indicated on the accident report as a factor.
Defiance sheriff---
Monday, 10:33 p.m., on Ohio 66, south of Kammeyer Road in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kaleb Dodson, 19, 25119 Mekus Road, sustained moderate damage when it swerved to miss an animal and struck the guardrail on the east side. He was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 12:22 a.m., on U.S. 127, south of McCavit Road in Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Deborah Marchal, 63, Mark Center, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Thursday, 2:42 p.m., at Fifth Street and Washington Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Vena Valdez-Chowdhury, 40, 624 Harrison Ave., struck a southbound vehicle driven by Rowan Dumbrow, 19, Convoy, and both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Valdez-Chowdhury was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. A passenger in Dumbrow's vehicle, Autumn Deetz, 20, Bryan, was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Dumbrow was cited for failure to yield.
Friday, 10:33 a.m., at 505 W. Second St., a vehicle driven by Scott McKibben, 64, 15395 Ohio 66 south, attempted to parallel park and struck a parked vehicle owned by Toby Borstelman, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage, and McKibben was cited for improper backing.
Sunday, 2:55 a.m., at 324 Perry St., Raymond Schultz, 48, Napoleon, was served a bench warrant from Henry County for failure to appear.
Sunday, 11:32 a.m., at 1728 Cimmaron Lane, Justin Ward, 32, 717 Thurston St., was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court for failure to appear and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 8 a.m., on Riverside Drive, a vehicle driven by Sara Martinez-Gonzales, 38, 648 Riverside Ave., attempted to back from a private drive and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Wayne Davis, 69, 1744 Hopkins St. Both vehicles had light damage, and Martinez-Gonzales was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 1:48 p.m., on the Jefferson Avenue bridge, south of Horace Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Kristin Quintero, 32, 1062 S. Clinton St., sustained heavy damage when it struck a pothole on the bridge.
Monday, 4:09 p.m., at 500 Court St., Ashley Ramirez, 36, 627 Riverside Drive, was arrested on a warrant on indictment for permitting drug abuse, and incarcerated at CCNO.
