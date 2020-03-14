• Police reports
State Patrol
March 7, 9:54 p.m., on Harris Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Dala Steingass, 36, 28079 Hagy Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:28 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by David Adkins, 75, Paulding, turned into the path of a vehicle driven by Timothy Parsons, 62, 1997 N. Mistywood Court, Defiance, causing a collision. Adkins was cited for failure to yield. Both drivers were taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 1:52 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by an employee of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Columbus, struck a light pole that was across the roadway from a previous crash. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:40 a.m., on Paulding County Road 115 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Timothy Wolfe, 59, New Haven, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
March 6, 11:22 p.m., on Christy Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Jamison Barbara, 58, 07400 Christy Road, struck two deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 5:33 a.m., on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Karrie Egler, 52, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:55 p.m., at Christy Road and Christi Meadows Boulevard in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Dylon Stites, 25, 5116 Lake Shore Drive, struck an entrance wall. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 3:14 a.m., Austin Ellenberger, 29, Huntertown, Ind., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 11:01 a.m., Jonathan Wells, 46, Hicksville, was arrested on warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas and municipal courts.
Tuesday, 1:29 p.m., Antonio Rivas, 35, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., Kristina Minch, 35, Antwerp, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 3:57 p.m., Richard Knapp, 54, Pleasant Lake, Ind., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 5:45 a.m., Tiffany Blankenship, 39, Defiance, was arrested on warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas and municipal courts.
Friday, 4:46 a.m., Brandon Whalen, 22, Swanton, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 5:47 p.m., Ioan Tuta, 50, Ontario, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 1500 block of North Clinton Street.
Thursday, 6:16 p.m., Joshua Stuckey, 29, Pioneer, was served a summons on a theft charge.
Thursday, 6:57 p.m., Barron Elder, 35, 1058 1/2 S. Clinton St., was charged with assault after an alleged incident at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, 1200 Ralston Ave., and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 7:26 p.m., a license plate was reported stolen from the 500 block of Washington Avenue.
Thursday, 7:34 p.m., a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male rammed an occupied trailer in the 1700 block of Cimarron Lane. He was charged with delinquency by means of felonious assault and vandalism and taken to the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center.
Friday, 10:02 a.m., a yard was reported vandalized in the 1200 block of Magnolia Drive.
Henry Sheriff
March 7, 5:05 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Brian Harper, 46, Clayton, Mich., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
March 7, 1:26 p.m., on Township Road 14B in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Olivia Schneider, 16, Delta, left the roadway, struck a ditch and rolled. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 10:35 a.m., a report of criminal damaging was investigated in the 300 block of West Clinton Street.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 7:09 p.m., firefighters were called to 205 Jackson Ave. for a report of a burning smell.
Noble
Fire — Friday, 4:01 a.m., firefighters were called to an electrical fire at 08127 Ohio 66.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.