Area police reports:
State patrol---
July 19, 7:12 p.m., on Wonderly Road in Defiance County's Farmer Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Cooper Bell, 17, Bryan, was disabled when it struck a deer then drove off the west side of the road, over corrected and drove off the east side of the road where it struck a ditch and overturned. Bell was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 9:15 a.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 281 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Leticia Sigler, 34, 13898 Fruit Ridge Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a kayak that was lost from a passing vehicle driven by Carol McCann, 61, 24772 Jewell Road. McCann was cited for failure to secure a load.
Friday, 10:12 a.m., at Ohio routes 49 and 107 in Williams County's Florence Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Susan Mitchell, 79, Toledo, sustained disabling damage when it struck a northbound vehicle driven by James Fisher, 39, Hicksville. Mitchell was taken by Medic 211 to Community Health and Wellness Centers (CHWC), Montpelier, for suspected serious injuries, and passenger, Kimberly Monday, 58, Toledo, was taken by Medic 211 to CHWC, Montpelier, for suspected minor injuries. Fisher's vehicle had moderate damage but he sustained no injuries. Mitchell was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Saturday, 6:15 a.m., at milepost 5 on U.S. 127 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Debra Leatherman, 58, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 10:21 p.m., at milepost 22 on Ohio 111 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Levi Wright, 33, 618 E. Second St., Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Wednesday, 9:33 p.m., on Ohio 49, south of Arrowsmith Road in Milford Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Annette Mason, 59, Paulding, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 9:19 p.m., on Buckskin Road, east of Mulligans Bluff Road in Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kristen Kime, 49, 16594 Mud Creek Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 7:22 p.m., at 214 W. Cherry St., Liberty Center, David Steusloff, 57, Liberty Center was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence, and Patricia Steusloff, 57, Liberty Center, was charged with domestic violence. They were taken to CCNO.
Friday, 6:29 p.m., on County Road 424 in Liberty Township, Michelle Nadeau, 51, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it drove from the private drive at 09724 County Road 424, drove across the road and struck a guard rail. Nadeau was taken by Liberty Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Friday, 9:24 p.m., at 839 County Road V-2, Liberty Township, a warrant was served to Leigha Bodi, 36, no address given, for domestic violence.
Saturday, 9:30 p.m., on County Road X, just north of Walnut Street in Pleasant Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Wulff, 21, Holgate, sustained disabling damage when it drove across the center line, off the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. He was taken by Ridgeville Rescue to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Wulff was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 10:05 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ana Godwin, 62, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 3:08 a.m., on County Road O in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Timothy Rhamy, 21, McClure, sustained disabling damage when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole, went airborne over a driveway and came to rest on its top. Rhamy was cited for driving under the influence, failure to control and a safety belt violation.
Sunday, 6:21 a.m., on County Road S in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Brenda Meeks, 61, Liberty Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 6:02 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Blake Barnes, 21, Oak Park, Mich., attempted to change lanes and struck the side of a vehicle driven by Brent Cline, 52, Washington, Ind. Both vehicles had light damage and Barnes was cited for failure to maintain a lane of travel.
Napoleon police---
Sunday, 7 p.m., at 905 American Road, during a traffic stop, Russell Cain IV, 28, Bryan, was cited for driving under suspension. He was subsequently arrested on a warrant from Lucas County.
Paulding police---
Friday, 11:09 p.m., at CCNO, Misty Reynolds, 35, Delta, was served warrants for failure to appear.
Thursday, 9:10 p.m., at 214 Perry St., in the parking lot beside the Paulding Eagles, a vehicle driven by Linda Pease, 74, Paulding, attempted to back and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Lisa Palmer, no age given, Oakwood. Both vehicles had light damage.
Wauseon police---
Saturday, 12:05 p.m., at 1496 Shoop Ave., a northbound vehicle driven by Cynthia Mitchell, 60, Pickerington, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Marissa Beck, 24, Wauseon. Mitchell's vehicle had light damage and Beck's had no damage.
Fire:
Jewell---
Monday, 1:55 p.m., at Jewell Road and U.S. 24 in Defiance, firefighters were called for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival firefighters observed a motor home fire. The fire quickly extinguished and firefighters were back in service by 2:20 p.m.
