• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 4:49 a.m., on Arrowsmith Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Tonia Woods, 41, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Sunday, 9:50 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Julian Alvarado, 55, 700 Ralston Ave. Apt. 33, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Monday, 9:48 p.m., on County Road G in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Austin Brandberry, 19, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Defiance Police
Friday, 11:34 p.m., on Jefferson Avenue just before Greenler Road, a vehicle driven by David Besaw, 39, 216 Glenwood Drive, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Friday, 4:27 p.m., at Jefferson and Rosewood avenues, a vehicle driven by Wayne Barber, 68, Napoleon, turned left and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Thelma Shelton, 74, Oakwood. Barber was cited for assured clear distance ahead. Damage was light to both vehicles.
Friday, 6:49 p.m., on Haig Street, a vehicle driven by David Williamson, 61, 848 King St., lost a wheel. The wheel continued to roll until it struck a parked vehicle at 526 Haig St. Williamson was cited with driving an unsafe vehicle.
Monday, 9:29 p.m., officers were called to 518 Washington St. for a disturbance complaint. Jeffrey Bell, 40, Defiance, was arrested for a TPO violation and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 10:58 p.m., on Ohio 15, officers served a warrant from Defiance County Municipal Court to Michael Schoeff Jr., 23, no known address.
Monday, 11:43 p.m., at Hotel and Jagat drives, a vehicle driven by Shelly Conroy, 52, Napoleon, went left of center and struck a vehicle driven by Robert Brennan, Dallas, Pa. Conroy was cited for not staying in designated lane. Damage to Conroy's vehicle was light; damage to Brennan's vehicle was moderate.
Tuesday, 10:52 a.m., 1030 Ayersville Ave., officers served a warrant to Eugene Bartley, 33, Ney, for a parole violation. Bartley was arrested and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 3:23 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Fifth Street, a wheelchair operated by Michael Belknap, 58, Bryan, was struck by a vehicle driven by Amelia Zolman, 20, 1915 Ginter Road. Belknap was taken by Defiance Fire Department Rescue to Mercy Defiance Hospital for possible injury. Zolman was cited with not yielding to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
Wednesday, 9:13 a.m., at 23988 County Road 10, officers served a warrant from Defiance County Municipal Court to John Conley, 26, same address.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 10:46 p.m., at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Ohio 65 in McClure, a vehicle driven by Joshua Speakman, 30, Custar, was struck by a vehicle driven by Alexis Johnson, 18, McClure. Speakman was taken by McClure Fire and Rescue to Wood County Hospital for suspected minor injury. Ryan Everett, 31, Rossford, a passenger in Speakman's vehicle, was taken by McClure Fire and Rescue to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center for suspected minor injury. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Speakman was cited for not yielding at a stop sign.
Tuesday, 5:58 a.m., on County Road 6 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Nichole Otterson, 35, McClure, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Tuesday, 5:17 p.m., on County Road 7 approaching County Road U in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Theodore Naugle Jr., 73, Liberty Center, left the roadway on the west side and struck a mailbox. The vehicle reentered the roadway and drove off the east side into a ditch. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 5:32 a.m., at 1026 N. Perry St., officers served a summons for criminal damaging to Cahlil Harris, 20, Napoleon.
Monday, 9:45 a.m., at 390 Huddle Road unit 2, arrested Danny Barrientos, 48, Napoleon, on a warrant for felony assault. Barrientos was taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 6:40 a.m., on Ohio 66 south of County Road 148 in Paulding County's Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Jessica Bradford, 37, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 2:02 a.m., at Airport Highway and Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Santiago Diaz, 36, Wauseon, left the roadway on a right turn and struck a utility pole. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Monday, 6:27 p.m., on Elm Street just past Fulton Street, a vehicle driven by Christopher Durham, 22, McClure, struck a vehicle driven by Krista Whitson, 56, Wauseon. Durham was cited with not yielding right of way to oncoming traffic in a left turn. Damage to Durham's vehicle was light; to Whitson's vehicle, damage was moderate.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 10:42 a.m., at 26176 Winchester Drive, firefighters from Jewell and South Richland were called to a fire.
Fire — Wednesday, 3:36 p.m., at 1803 Baltimore Road, firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a vehicle fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.