State Police
July 26, 10:38 p.m., at milepost 23 on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, an unidentified vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Sara Seegert, 45, 1777 S. Clinton St. Apt. 9, and fled the scene. Damage to Seegert's vehicle was light.
Friday, 5:26 p.m., at Ohio 249 and Openlander Road in Defiance County's Farmer Township, a motorcycle driven by Thomas Schindler, 64, Holgate, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Benjamin Moser, 42, Sherwood. Schindler was taken by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind. Moser also had possible injury. Moser's vehicle had moderate damage and Schindler's vehicle had heavy damage.
Friday, 9:30 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Lulu Sleesman, 85, Edgerton, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:05 a.m., on Flickinger Road in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Dominic Mansel-Pleydell, 19, Ney, struck a deer and sustained moderate damage.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 6:21 a.m., on The Bend Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Felix Suarez, 30, Grover Hill, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Wednesday, 12:46 p.m., at Ohio 66 North and Elliott Road, a vehicle driven by Brooklyn Bowen, 22, 1743 Hopkins St., struck a vehicle driven by Susan Blank, 66, 824 Holgate Ave. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage; Bowen was cited with failure to yield to oncoming traffic.
Thursday, 3:06 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Seibert, 62, Mark Center, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Sunday, 2:13 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Luke Privatte, 25, Jackson, Mich., struck a deer and the vehicle sustained heavy damage.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 3:26 p.m., at Thurman and Blaine streets, a vehicle driven by Gloria Moreno, 72, 1117 Thurman St., struck a dog. Light damage reported of the vehicle.
Saturday, 12:58 a.m., at 515 Hopkins St., Anthony Rodriguez, 33, 1054 Ayersville Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 2:55 p.m., at 534 Degler St., Teresa Cash, 52, same address, was cited for OVI and released.
Sunday, 2:43 p.m., at Clinton Street and Stadium Drive, a vehicle driven by Renata Osborne, 50, 2121 Shawnee Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Joe Sayre, 65, Sylvania. Light damage reported of both vehicles and Osborne was cited with failure to keep clear distance between vehicles.
Sunday, 8:27 p.m., at Fifth Street and Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Cara Phillips, 33, 806 Harrison Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Richmond, 80, 1600 Terrawenda Drive. Light damage to both vehicles and Phillips was cited with failure to keep clear distance between vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 11:36 a.m., at County roads S and 12 in Liberty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Dawn Fintel, 57, Wauseon, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Nathan Leidigh, 32, Liberty Center. Light damage to both vehicles.
Saturday, 9:46 p.m., at Ohio 109 and County Road V in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Armando Tapia, 41, Delta, was pulled over and Tapia was cited for DUI, failure to stay in marked lanes, open container and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Tapia was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 1:50 p.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 19 in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Cody Fife, 35, Van Wert, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Joyce Fahringer, 72, Napoleon. Fife's controlled his vehicle to stop in the roadway north of the accident; Fahringer's vehicle came to a stop off the north side of U.S. 6 just past the intersection. Both vehicles had heavy damage. Fahringer was taken by EMS 905 to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Fife was cited for distracted driving and not yielding right of way to a through highway.
Monday, 7:40 a.m., at County roads X and U in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Jessica Damman, 28, Napoleon, was struck by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene. Damman's vehicle had heavy damage and she sustained possible injuries.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 12:22 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Hillary Stachurski, 26, 700 Ralston Ave. Apt. 102, went off the roadway and came to rest off the roadway. Stachurski was taken to Henry County Hospital by Napoleon Fire and Rescue for suspected minor injuries. The vehicle had heavy damage, and Stachurski was cited for operating without reasonable control.
Wednesday, 8:22 p.m., at 1815 Scott St., Brittany Phillips, 27, Toledo, was cited for fictitious plates and operating without a driver’s license.
Sunday, 10:34 a.m., at 2395 Scott St., Tesha Brown, 20, Napoleon, was cited with criminal damaging.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 10 a.m., at 204 S. Main St. in Grover Hill, a vehicle driven by Dade Sanders, 18, Grover Hill, side-swiped a parked vehicle and broke the mirror. Moderate damage reported of both vehicles. Sanders was cited with failure to control vehicle.
Thursday, 5:33 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Brandon Shuherk, 29, Payne, sustained moderate damage after striking a fox.
Friday, 9:45 p.m., on Township Road 168 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Miles Goings, 56, Paulding, lost control when attempting a right turn and struck a vehicle driven by Julian Rider, 24, Oakwood. Heavy damage sustained by both vehicles and Goings was cited with OVI.
Saturday, 5:51 a.m., on Township Road 131 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Alicia Childs, 26, Payne, attempted to miss striking a deer and ran off the road and struck a cable box and a post. The vehicle sustained light damage. Childs was cited with failure to control.
Paulding Police
July 27, 4:48 p.m., on North Williams Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Grace Lemieux, 20, Paulding, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jessica Verfaillie, 40, Paulding. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Lemieux was cited with failure to control.
Fulton Sheriff
Wednesday, 1:24 p.m., at County Road 21 and U.S. 20A in German Township, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Merillat, 58, Hudson, Mich., was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Charity Donnelly, 42, Delta, which had be struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Haley Stephens, 20, Delta. Light damage was reported of Merillat's vehicle, moderate damage to Donnelly's and heavy damage to Stephens' vehicle.
Wauseon Police
Tuesday, 7:52 p.m., at Glenwood Avenue and Linfoot Street, a vehicle driven by Collin Twigg, 16, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kayla Kunar, 18, Delta. Heavy damage was reported of Twigg’s vehicle and light damage of Kunar’s. Twigg was cited with failure to allow clear distance between vehicles. Kunar was taken to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries.
