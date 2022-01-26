• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 6:33 p.m., at Adams Ridge and Coressel roads in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Oliver King, 36, 904 Corwin St., Defiance, sustained disabling damage when it exited the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. King was taken by Jewell Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Monday, 10:33 a.m., at milepost 25 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Lisa Northcutt, 53, Bryan, sustained disabling damage when it exited the north side of the roadway and struck a tree. Northcutt was treated at the scene by Williams County EMS for possible injuries. She was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 2:23 p.m., at the entrance ramp from Domersville Road onto U.S. 24 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Raymond Armstrong, 58, Wauseon, sustained disabling damage when it slid off the icy roadway, struck a light pole and continued down the embankment.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 9:41 p.m., at 844 N. Clinton St., David Coressel, 49, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 1:47 p.m., at 501 W. Second St., Hunter Matney, 28, 414 Juliet St., was arrested for OVI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and released.
Monday, 3:09 p.m., at the roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, Raymond Castaneda, 26, 65 Lakeview Drive, struck a vehicle driven by Barbara Lasek, 63, 1660 Meadoway Drive. Castaneda's vehicle had moderate damage and Lasek's had disabling damage. Castaneda was cited with failure to yield when entering the roundabout.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 3:21 p.m., at 123 E. Washington St., Jacob Janes, 33, Ann Arbor, Mich., was taken to CCNO after sentencing at the Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 5:37 p.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 18 in Freedom Township, a USPS vehicle driven by Sara Dominguez-Gregorio, 21, Napoleon, slid off the icy roadway and into a mailbox finally coming to rest in a ditch. The vehicle sustained light damage.
Tuesday, 5:31 a.m., on U.S. 6 near Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Rick Lloyd, 59, Stryker, sustained light damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Williams Sheriff
Jan. 18, 6:48 a.m., on County Road E east of County Road 16.25 in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Nilesha Edington, 33, Bryan, sustained functional damage to the front passenger side when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Jan. 20, 3:50 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Harold Dewitt, 55, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer then ran off the roadway and struck a fence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.