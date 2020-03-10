• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 10:52 a.m., on Cicero Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Ryan Wehri, 33, Edgerton, was sideswiped by an oncoming vehicle that left the scene. Damage was light to the Wehri vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 10:41 a.m., Collin Jones, 22, and Jon Lindsey, 30, both of Indianapolis, were arrested on warrants from Defiance Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 12:15 a.m., David Gomez, 55, Bryan, was charged with OVI and left of center following a traffic stop in Ney.
Sunday, 3:04 p.m., a mailbox was reported vandalized in the 27000 block of Watson Road.
Monday, 1:09 a.m., Sharon Grond, 55, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 1:10 a.m., Lisa Kuch, 42, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Friday, 11:02 p.m., James Monroe, 36, Oakwood, was charged with assault after an alleged incident on Pontiac Drive.
Saturday, 2:03 a.m., Nathaniel Long, 37, Defiance, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrested after an alleged incident in the 1400 block of East Second Street.
Saturday, 12:59 p.m., at First and Clinton streets, vehicle driven by Pamela Lee, 46, Paulding, and Katelyn Zimmerman, 28, Continental, collided. Lee was cited for a stop light violation. Damage was moderate to the Lee vehicle and heavy to the Zimmerman vehicle.
Sunday, 4:36 a.m., Kaleb Lark, 28, 700 Kiser Road, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence. Michaela Arce, 24, 700 Kiser Road, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday, 8:24 a.m., Derek Davenport, 37, 501 Hopkins St., was charged with domestic violence, criminal mischief, allowing animals at large and illegal cultivation after an alleged incident at the residence. He was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 12:33 p.m., Holdan Martinico, 19, 221 Front St., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 400 block of Pontiac Drive.
Sunday, 3:55 p.m., a house was reported egged in the 800 block of Perry Street.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 9:41 p.m., Tyrone Haynes, 25, Anderson, Ind., was charged with OVI and driving without a license following a traffic stop on Industrial Drive.
Friday, 10:55 p.m., Nichol Porter, 41, Deshler, was charged with obstructing official business after an alleged incident in the 400 block of West Maple Street and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 3:36 a.m., Scott VonDeylen, 41, Archbold, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop on U.S. 6. He was taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 5:05 a.m., on Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Brian Harper, 46, Clayton, Mich., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 1:26 p.m., on Township Road 148 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Olivia Schneider, 16, Delta, struck a ditch and rolled, coming to rest on its wheels. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 8:03 p.m., on County Road V in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Kenneth Barnes, 51, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 8:33 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Common, 42, Swanton, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 4:52 a.m., Jakob Elling, 28, Napoleon, was charged with obstructing, no headlights and OVI following a traffic stop on North Perry Street and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 7:29 a.m., Mark Riebesehl, 32, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Henry County Probation and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 11:30 a.m., James Braley, 33, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant and posted bond.
Sunday, 8:45 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Monday, 10:16 a.m., Danny Barrientos, 47, address unavailable, was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Highland Township
Fire — Sunday, 2:35 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a grass fire at 28957 Steinmaier Road.
Fire — Sunday, 6:35 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a grass fire at 29009 Bowman Road.
Fire — Sunday, 7:06 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a grass fire at 27732 Bowman Road.
Noble Township
Fire — Monday, 12:33 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a grass fire at 07640 Ohio 15.
Fire — Monday, 6:24 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a grass fire at 07640 Ohio 15.
Hicksville
Fire — Sunday, 2:37 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a grass fire at 958 E. High St., Hicksville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.