• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 3:58 a.m., on Emerald Township Road 162 in Paulding County, a vehicle driven by Kelly Bussing, 42, Paulding, struck a ditch and overturned. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 3:18 p.m., George Mack, 31, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 3:34 p.m., Robert Hoffman, 27, Defiance, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 21000 block of Parkview Drive. He was taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Monday, 10:23 a.m., on Domersville Road, a vehicle driven by Amanda Gilbert, 36, Columbus Grove, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by James Bradford, 56, 1910 Wildwood Drive. Gilbert was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Gilbert vehicle and moderate to the Bradford vehicle.
Thursday, 9:54 a.m., Ashtyn Aden, 23, 1031 Wilhelm St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the city. He was taken to CCNO.
Friday, 11:26 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Tractor Supply Co., 08718 Ohio 66.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 4:10 p.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 19 in Ridgeville Township, vehicles driven by Gene Meller, 82, Wauseon, and Robert Snell, 28, Morenci, Mich., collided. Meller was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles. There were no injuries.
Thursday, 10:34 p.m., on Ohio 110 in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Nathan Ratliff, 31, Holland, attempted to pass an eastbound vehicle driven by Carlos Garcia, 48, Napoleon. Ratliff's vehicle collided with a westbound vehicle driven by James Sharpe, 67, Napoleon. Sharpe's vehicle then struck a guardrail. Ratliff was cited for improper passing. Sharpe was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Friday, 7:21 a.m., on County Road 424 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Debbie Burkey, 49, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 12:30 a.m., Jesse Brown, 24, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Wauseon Police
Wednesday, 4:08 p.m., on Glenwood Avenue, a vehicle driven by Marvin Rittenhouse, 83, Wauseon, struck a parked piece of equipment owned by Gerken Paving, Napoleon. Rittenhouse was cited for assured clear distance. He was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the Rittenhouse vehicle and light to the Gerken vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 11:01 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1125 Precision Way.
Fire — Friday, 12:28 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 305 Minneapolis St.
Ottawa
Fire — Thursday, 9:11 p.m., firefighters were called to a house fire at 1223 N. Defiance St. Providing mutual aid were Glandorf Fire Department, Ottawa EMS and Putnam County EMS. Additional information was unavailable.
