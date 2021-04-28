• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 7:35 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Samantha Ludwig, 30, 9683 Trinity Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 10:15 a.m., on Court Street in Defiance, a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Elmer Garn, 33, Defiance.
Friday, 5:36 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Melody, Rohdy, 54, Defiance.
Friday, 5:37 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court was served to Lori Shambarger, 52, Napoleon.
Sunday, 5:55 p.m., at Ohio 15 and The Bend Road in Ney, a vehicle driven by Robert Seibert, no age given, Bryan, was struck by a vehicle driven by Wayne Dobson, no age given, 9364 Christy Road. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Seibert was cited with failure to yield right of way at a through highway.
Monday, 11:04 a.m., at Casebeer Miller Road and Spencerville-Hicksville Road, a vehicle driven by Nathan Hodge, age unknown, 21711 Timbercrest Drive, backed into a utility box. No damage reported to the vehicle. Hodge was cited with improper starting and backing.
Monday, 8:57 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Marissa Lusk, no age given, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Defiance Police
Monday, 11:53 a.m., at Jefferson Avenue and W. Second Street, a vehicle driven by Cynthia Vandemark, 63, Continental, struck a vehicle driven by Alesa Swift, 25, 1036 Anthony Wayne Blvd. Damage to both vehicles was light. Swift was cited with failure to yield right of way when turning left.
Tuesday, 1:37 a.m., at 117 N. Clinton St., Nathaniel Long, 38, homeless, was arrested for disorderly conduct, intoxication, and resisting arrest. Long was incarcerated at CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 7:56 a.m., on County Road 180 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Brody Clemens, 22, Cecil attempted to overtake another vehicle, ran off the road, struck a fence post and a large rock. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Clemens was taken by Antwerp EMS to Hicksville Hospital for possible injury. Clemens was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
