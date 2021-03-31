• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
March 24, 10:40 p.m., on County Road 424 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Mirta Fruentes, 58, 1103 Grove St., struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Monday, 1:56 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Leannet Whiddon, 28, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Monday, 3:30 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Norman Hiler, 51, Pioneer, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Monday, 8:35 a.m., on the Westbound off ramp of U.S. 24 at Baltimore Road, a vehicle driven by Wesley Bok, 23, 12017 Ashwood Road, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by John Shoemaker, 62, 1544 Mustang Drive. Damage to both vehicles was moderate. Bok was cited with failure to allow assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 2:07 p.m., at 717 W. First St., Apt. 3, Ronald Blankenbreckler, 41, was arrested on a warrant from the Paulding County Court of Common Pleas for non support of dependents.
Tuesday, 8:13 a.m., at 881 Circle Drive, Tyler Kunsman, 34, 2039 Royal Oak Drive, was cited for OVI after police had responded to the address for a disturbance.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., at 1068 Hotel Drive, Nathan Jewell, 32, Swanton, was arrested on a probation violation out of the Defiance Court of Common Pleas.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 3:56 a.m., in the 600 block of West Riverview Avenue, a vehicle driven by Flossie Leu, 63, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Wauseon Police
March 24, 6:13 p.m., at 114 N. Elmwood St., a vehicle driven by Regina Gallardo, 57, 741 Indian Bridge Lane, backed out of a private drive and struck a parked vehicle on Elmwood Street. Damage was light to both vehicles.
Monday, 7:29 a.m., on Legget Street just past Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Adam Weirich, 33, Sylvania, turned right onto Legget Street, because his view was obstructed, he did not see a parked vehicle and struck it from the rear. Weirich was cited for not allowing assured clear distance ahead. His vehicle had heavy damage, while the second, parked vehicle had no damage.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 1:26 p.m., at 10336 Slough Road, firefighters from Noble and Delaware townships and Sherwood responded to a structure fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.