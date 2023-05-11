Area police reports
State patrol---
Friday, 5:55 a.m., near milepost 10 on Ohio 108 in Henry County's Flatrock Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Cassandra Tobe, 32, Ottawa, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 11:30 a.m., near milepost 27 on Ohio 35 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tyler Armstrong, 27, Montpelier, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 4:11 p.m., near milepost 11 on Ohio 249 in Defiance County's Farmer Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ned Steele, 74, Sherwood, struck the rear of a motorcycle driven by Wayne Conkey, 58, Bryan, and both vehicles continued off the south side of the roadway. Conkey was taken by Sherwood EMS to Community Health and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for possible injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Steele was cited for assured clear distance.
Defiance sheriff---
Thursday, 5:35 a.m., on Jericho Road, east of Openlander Road in Mark Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Stacy Jackson, 55, Cecil, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Friday, 4:37 a.m., on Ohio 18, near Behnfeldt Road in Mark Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jeffery Miller, 46, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 1:57 p.m., on Jericho Road, near Price Road, a westbound vehicle driven by Doyle Eicher, 62, Grover Hill, sustained heavy damage when it caught fire. Eicher was able to pull the vehicle to the side of the road without injury.
Saturday, 9:30 p.m., on Ohio 15, north of Trinity Road in Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Christopher Wasnich, 52, 107 Timothy St., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 8:15 p.m., at Watson Road and Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jacob Wright, 31, 17530 Ohio 15, swerved to avoid a collision with a northbound vehicle driven by Robert Gray, 85, 634 Chinook Drive. Wright's vehicle struck a stop sign on the eastern side of the intersection and sustained no damage. Gray's vehicle had light damage. Wright was cited for failure to yield.
Tuesday, 7:41 a.m., on Carter Road, near Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Alexis Laker-Sierra, 20, 48 Carter Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
May 2, 10:40 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Jazmyn Schang, 23, Archbold, was arrested for theft and released with a summons.
May 3, 2:04 p.m., on Downs Street, just east of Schultz Street, a westbound unidentified vehicle crossed over the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Ann Johns, 63, 1048 Harrison Ave. Johns' vehicle had light damage. The other vehicle left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Monday, 11:03 a.m., on Clinton Street, just south of High Street, an unidentified, northbound vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Monica Babcock-Patefield, 66, 1716 Cimarron Lane. Babcock-Patefield's vehicle had light damage and the other vehicle left before law enforcement arrived.
Monday, 2:31 p.m., at 617 Summit St., Edward Dalton, 51, 700 Summit St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville police---
Sunday, 8:33 a.m., at Main and Hicks streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Robert Zeedyk, 57, Sherwood, was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Cheryl Delacruz, 60, Hicksville. Delacruz's vehicle came to rest in the intersection and had light damage. Zeedyk's vehicle came to rest off the west side of the roadway north of the intersection, and had light damage. Delacruz was cited for failure to yield.
Napoleon police---
May 4, 7 a.m., near 870 Clairmont Ave., an eastbound vehicle driven by Dawn Brown, 53, Napoleon, attempted to back from a private drive and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Steven Lankenau, 29633 Ohio 281. Both vehicles had light damage.
Tuesday, 9:38 p.m., on the Perry Street bridge, a southbound vehicle driven by Margaret Fortney, 69, Malinta, attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Paula Bowley, 39, Napoleon. Both vehicles sustained light damage.
Paulding sheriff---
Friday, on County Road 138, east of Township Road 117 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tyler Fenter, 32, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 9:28 p.m., on Ohio 114, west of Township Road 17 in Benton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Candy Wood, 43, Haviland, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 11:01 a.m., on Ohio 637, near Ohio 66 in Auglaize Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Megan Harpel, 19, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it applied the brakes to stop, crossed the center line and left the north side of the roadway where it came to rest. She was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 11:02 p.m., on U.S. 24, east of Ohio 49, an unidentified, westbound semi sideswiped a westbound semi driven by Rodolfo Juarez, 68, Brownsville, Texas. Juarez's vehicle sustained moderate damage when it was forced off the roadway and became stuck in the median.
Wednesday, 12:49 a.m., on County Road 171, south of Township Road 120 in Brown Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Bradley Singer, 49, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Fires
Jewell---
Tuesday, 12:58 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 28261 Jewell Road. South Richland Township Fire Department provided mutual aid. By 2 p.m., the fire was extinguished and firefighters returned to station.
Defiance---
Wednesday, 4:03 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at Power Dam Road and South Clinton Street.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.