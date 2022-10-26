Area police reports

Oct. 20, 11:18 a.m., at Rosedale and Huber roads in Defiance County's Farmer Township, an eastbound semi driven by Amity Cataldo, 44, Burton, sustained heavy damage when it attempted a left turn and it slid off the roadway where the trailer overturned. Cataldo was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 9:39 p.m., on County Road D in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tyler Jones, 25, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 8:47 p.m., at U.S. routes 6 and 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle pulling a grain wagon, driven by Dalton Haver, 17, Hicksville, was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Arnold Mark, 59, Pinella Park, Fla. Haver's vehicle had light damage and Mark's had heavy damage. Haver was cited for a red light violation.
Defiance sheriff---
Sunday, 11:53 a.m., on Powers Road, just east of Defiance-Paulding County Line Road in Defiance Township, a grain wagon loaded with grain detached from a vehicle driven by Jacob Todd, 26, Sherwood, and the wagon overturned and struck a fence. The wagon blocked the roadway. Todd's vehicle had moderate damage and he was cited for unsecured load.
Monday, 5:09 a.m., on Scott Road, east of The Bend Road in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tony Melroy, 36, 17264 Scott Road, sustained moderate damage when at deer struck its side.
Tuesday, 6:29 a.m., on Ohio 15, just south of Ashpacher Road in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jeremiah Wyse, 38, 406 Biede Ave., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 8:13 a.m., at 140 N. Wilhelm St., Holgate, Craig Heverman, 47, Leipsic, was charged with felonious assault.
Paulding sheriff---
Monday, 7:20 p.m., at 4446 Ohio 111 in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Bernard Niese, 53, Continental, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
