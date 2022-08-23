Area police reports:
State patrol---
Thursday, 7:50 a.m., on County Road C in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cheri Yochum, 41, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 9:32 a.m., on County Road C in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sonjah Decker, 31, Montpelier, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Karren Tresslet, 72, Montpelier. Tresslet's vehicle had light damage. Decker's vehicle had heavy damage, and she was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Defiance police---
Aug. 16, 1:40 p.m., at Holgate Avenue and Davidson Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Joshua Killion, 27, 25 Capri Road, was struck by a Ryder truck driven by Kenneth Lemke, 52, Toledo. Killion's vehicle had disabling damage and Lemke's vehicle had light damage. Lemke was cited for failure to yield.
Aug. 16, 2:11 p.m., on Jefferson Avenue at that railroad overpass, a semi tractor trailer driven by Charles Glidewell, 65, Greenville, attempted to travel under the overpass, but did not fit. The top the trailer struck the overpass, causing major damage to the vehicle. Glidewell was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Aug. 16, 2:33 p.m., on North Clinton Street at the intersection of Broadway Avenue, a vehicle driven by Krista Thierry, 26, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Amede Lucas, 34, 06576 Ohio 66 north. Both vehicles had light damage. Thierry was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 8:52 a.m., at Wemor and Ralston avenues, a vehicle driven by Jannean Doster, 56, 206 Lancelot Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Gordon Mack, 45, 1051 Ralston Ave. Both vehicles had light damage, and Doster was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 12:07 p.m., at Ronmar and Terrawenda drives, an east facing vehicle driven by Ernest Willis, 78, 712 Ronmar Drive, attempted to reverse and backed over a street sign. Damage to the vehicle was light, and Willis was cited for DUI and a starting/backing violation.
Friday, 3:44 p.m., at Elliot Road and North Clinton Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Howard Rayle, 67, Continental, attempted to turn southbound and left the roadway on the west side, south of Elliot Road, striking a utility pole. Rayle was treated at the scene by the Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries. His vehicle had disabling damage and he was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 4:50 p.m., at 1582 S. Clinton St., Maurice Washington, 47, 1582 S. Clinton St., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 9:42 p.m., at 312 S. Clinton St., Alberto Gomez, 40, 1051 Ralston Ave., was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
Sunday, 1:04 a.m., at 2127 Baltimore St., Arthur Bradford, 29, 2127 Baltimore Road, was cited for disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.
Sunday, 3:34 p.m., at Cedar and Grove streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Hillary Adams, 39, 626 Harrison Ave., struck a southbound vehicle driven by Brittnay Custer, 37, 1454 Mustang Drive. Custer and passenger in her vehicle, Adam Custar, 42, 1454 Mustang Drive, were taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Adams had possible injuries, but was not treated. Her vehicle had moderate damage and Custer's vehicle had heavy damage. Adams was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 9:16 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Austin Peters, 26, 903 Dotterer St., turned himself in to Defiance Municipal Court on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Henry sheriff---
Sunday, 12:33 a.m., at East Maumee and South Perry streets, Jakob Elling, 30, Napoleon, was charged with failure to use a turn signal and OVI.
Napoleon police---
Friday, 11:40 a.m., at 612 Leonard St., Ashley Deeds, 34, Delta, was arrested for resisting arrest and assault. She was taken to CCNO where she was served two warrants on Saturday morning.
Paulding sheriff---
Monday, 7 a.m., on Ohio 500, west of Township Road 39 in Benton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Anna Gurney, 44, Payne, sustained moderate damage when a deer struck it.
Wauseon police---
Aug. 16, 12:09 p.m., at 1496 Shoop Ave., a northbound vehicle driven by Josie Stutz, 29, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Rees, 39, Wauseon. Both vehicles sustained light damage.
Friday, 11:03 a.m., at 720 Shoop Ave., a northbound vehicle driven by Noelle Ringler, 18, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jammie Hendricks, 44, Delta. Ringler's vehicle had heavy damage and Hendricks' vehicle had light damage. Ringler was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 2:29 p.m., at 214 Mulberry St., a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Jasso, 57, Wauseon, attempted to back from a private residence and struck a parked vehicle owned by Gregory Witt, Wauseon. The parked vehicle had light damage and Jasso's vehicle had no damage.
