• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 3:51 a.m., on Casebeer Miller Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Tonia Woods, 41, Edgerton, sustained heavy damage upon striking a tree that had fallen into the roadway. Woods was taken by Hicksville EMS to Hicksville Community Hospital for suspected minor injury.
Friday, 10:41 p.m., at milepost 11 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Deitemeyer, 20, Bryan, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Sunday, 2:50 a.m., at milepost 27 on U.S. 24 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Laura Kruger, 19, 4312 W. Rolling Meadows, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Sunday, 7:45 a.m., at U.S. 127 and Ohio 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Rebecca Felde, 68, Columbus, sustained moderate damage after running off the roadway and striking a road sign. Felde was cited with operating the vehicle without reasonable control.
Sunday, 11:05 a.m., at U.S. 24 and Jewell Road in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound vehicle on U.S. 24, driven by Anthony Salaz, 32, 1017 Washington Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Thomas Meyer, 76, 640 Division St. Meyer attempted to cross across all four lanes of U.S. 24 to continue on Jewell Road. Salaz was taken by Jewell Rescue Squad to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Meyer had possible injury but was not treated at the scene. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Meyer was cited for not yielding to traffic in a through highway.
Defiance Sheriff
July 31, 1:11 p.m., at 145 Water St. S., Ney, Matthew Fedderke, 40, Defiance, was served two felony warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Aug. 3, 2:15 p.m., at 19573 Bostater Road, Matthew Johns, 33, Montpelier, was cited with insecure load and OVI and released to a sober individual.
Aug. 4, 6:02 p.m., at 28516 Elliott Road, Brandon Oyer, 25, Wauseon, was arrested on a warrant from Henry County and taken to the the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Friday, 8:51 a.m., at 1960 E. Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green, Megan Landers, 26, Holgate, was taken from the Wood County Jail and taken to CCNO on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Friday, 8:40 p.m., at 205 Hanna St., Ney, Breanna Weaver, 23, Sherwood, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 5:44 p.m., on the Ohio 15 overpass of U.S. 24 in Noble Township, a motorcycle driven by Marvin Speiser, 49, 2290 Baltimore Street, Lot 16, ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail numerous times while turning off the U.S. 24 off ramp. Speiser was taken by Defiance Rescue to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries to the knees and arms. He was cited with OVI; the vehicle had light damage.
Monday, 7:51 a.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Jamie Hernandez Sr., 46, Defiance, was served three warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 9:36 a.m., at 500 Perry St., Bailey Ripke, 24, Oakwood, was served two warrants for failure to appear from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Monday, 2:25 p.m., 1804 N. Clinton St., Steven Carmicle, 57, Ky., arrested for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of methamphetamine. He was taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 6:55 p.m., at 335 E. North St., McClure, Kylie Ezell, 20, McClure, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 1:53 a.m., at milepost 40 on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Erica Minnich, 18, Liberty Center, hydroplaned as it entered U.S. 6 from Scott Street and rotated several times before being struck by a vehicle driven by Alaa Alrubaye, 52, Dearborn Heights, Mich. Heavy damage to both vehicles and Minnich was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Minnich was cited with failure to control.
Napoleon Police
Aug. 5, 4:44 p.m., at Independence Drive and Oakwood Avenue, a vehicle driven by Sharon Garmon, 78, Napoleon, backed into a vehicle driven by Cynthia Gray, 49, Edmonds, Wash. Damage to both vehicles was light.
Monday, 8:39 p.m., at Glenwood Avenue and Harmony Drive, Christopher McCance, 26, Napoleon, was arrested for OVI.
Tuesday, 5:10 p.m., at 601 Riverview Ave., a vehicle driven by Gabrielle Willett, 22, Holgate, swerved and depressed the brake to miss two groundhogs in the roadway. A vehicle driven by Shelly Kelly, 54, Holgate, ran off the road behind Willett and struck Willett's vehicle.
