• Police reports
Defiance Police
Nov. 23, 5:50 p.m., on Downs Street just past the intersection with Deatrick and Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by David Cooper, 69, 23891 Biderwell Road, pulled out of a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Jolene Williams, 40, 1700 Stonemore Drive. Williams' vehicle had heavy damage and Cooper's had light damage. Cooper was cited with failure to yield to oncoming traffic.
Nov. 24, 9:40 a.m., at the CSX overpass on South Clinton Street, a semi driven by Michelle Woods, 50, Liberty, Texas, drove under the overpass and struck it causing immobilizing damage to the vehicle. Woods was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Nov. 24, 5:40 p.m., on West High Street west of Latchaw Drive, a vehicle driven by Jody Delarber, 52, 22490 Mill St., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Nov. 24, 5:45 p.m., on Ottawa Avenue south of Greenbriar Lane, a vehicle driven by Michael Conley, 67, Lima, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 11:42 a.m., at Clinton Street and College Place, a vehicle driven by Christian Chavez, 24, 817 Jackson Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Tiffany Scarola, 36, Bowling Green, and both vehicles sustained light damage. Chavez was cited for not yielding right of way when turning left.
Friday, 6 p.m., at Clinton and Greer streets, a vehicle driven by Shallus Beatty, 28, 610 Thurston St., drove off the west side of the road and struck a utility pole. The vehicle had light damage. Beatty was cited with failure to control and weaving.
Sunday, 6:25 p.m., on Clinton Street south of Third Street, a vehicle driven by Monty West, 40, 1051 Ralston Ave., Apt. 2, struck the rear of a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Terry Yenser, 300 Powell St. West's vehicle had moderate damage and Yenser's vehicle had heavy damage. West was cited with failure to control.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 10:34 a.m., on U.S. 24 eastbound in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Jeremy Naugle, 41, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 11:20 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Douglas Couture, 22, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 7:15 a.m., on Ohio 613 about 800 feet east of Ohio 500 in Paulding Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Carmen Johnson, 56, Indianapolis, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 9:36 a.m., at 854 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Olivia Firman, 22, 26426 Bowman Road, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway and struck a mailbox at 854 S. Shoop Ave. The vehicle continued southbound through the property at 858 S. Shoop Ave. causing property damage and heavy damage to the vehicle. Firman was cited with failure to control.
