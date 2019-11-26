• Police reports
State Patrol
Nov. 21, 12:18 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle and trailer driven by Gary Thompson, 56, Perrysburg, jackknifed. The trailer then flipped. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 10:13 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Putnam County's Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Josee Grime, 16, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Nov. 17, 10:01 p.m., on Williams Road, a vehicle driven by Tristin Knott, 23, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Nov. 20, 7:55 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Trent Hicks, 19, 14460 Ohio 15, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Nov. 20, 7:56 p.m., on Farmer-Mark Road, a vehicle driven by Jason Schooley, 39, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Nov. 21, 7:09 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Limber, 38, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Nov. 21, 7:08 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Samantha Begley, 29, Orland, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, time unavailable, Nicholas Tolomay, 19, Hicksville, was charged with criminal trespassing and domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Fountain Street. Hicksville Police Department also charged a 17-year-old Hicksvile girl with obstructing official business in connection with the incident.
Friday, 6:13 a.m., on Watson Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Nicole Habicht, 31, Custar, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:43 a.m., on County Road 134 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Linda Goodwin, 67, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Nov. 18, Sherry Chaffin, 53, address unavailable, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 1500 block of North Clinton Street.
Nov. 20, 9:39 p.m., on Ottawa Avenue, a vehicle driven by Fredia Coleman, 64, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Nov. 21, 10:51 p.m., Jose Roque II, 48, Defiance, was charged with criminal damaging and criminal trespassing after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Moss Street.
Saturday, 3:21 a.m., a vehicle was reported vandalized in the 400 block of Juliet Street.
Saturday, 12:13 p.m., a license plate was reported stolen from the 1000 block of West High Street.
Saturday, 3:49 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1500 N. Clinton St.
Sunday, 2:48 p.m., a wallet was reported missing in the 800 block of Ottawa Avenue.
Hicksville Police
Thursday, 11:41 a.m., a gun was reported stolen from a residence in the 200 block of West High Street.
Friday, 5:34 a.m., a 2008 Dodge Caliber with Indiana plates was reported stolen from the 400 block of Elm Street. It was recovered, wrecked, in Indiana.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 7:21 a.m., on County Road 424 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Debbie Burkey, 49, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 5:10 p.m., Isaac Simon, 20, Deshler, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 5:34 p.m., on County Road O in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Harris, 56, Leipsic, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:07 p.m., on Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Coleton Toms, 25, Ney, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 9:23 p.m., Wyatt Rosebrook, 40, Holgate, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 400 block of South Wilhelm Street, Holgate.
Sunday, 9:13 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Charlene Matson, 61, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 7:31 p.m., Tracy Nation, 56, Napoleon, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Saturday, 1:42 a.m., Mitchell Schultheis, 50, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 12:03 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 820 Carpenter Road.
Fire — Sunday, 2:10 p.m., firefighters were called to a chimney fire at Johns Manville, 925 Carpenter Road.
Fire — Monday, 5:04 p.m., firefighters were called to 700 Kiser Road for a reported kitchen fire.
Jewell
Fire — Saturday, 7:42 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 06970 Domersville Road.
Noble Township
Fire — Monday, 5:13 p.m., firefighters were called to Horsey Road for a report of smoke in the area.
Wauseon
Fire — Friday, 8:47 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 08198 Ohio 18.
Fire — Friday, 11:25 a.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 14716 U.S. 20A.
