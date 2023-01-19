Area police reports
State patrol---
Saturday, 6:04 p.m., at milepost 28 on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Heather Custer, 48, Montpelier, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Saturday, 10:58 p.m., on Buckskin Road in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound Defiance County Sheriff's vehicle driven by Benjamin Moser, 43, Defiance, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Monday, 1:31 a.m., at milepost 15 on Ohio 613 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Albert Fackler, 81, Leipsic, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Jan. 12, 2:01 p.m., at CCNO, Solomon Nafziger, 20, Bryan, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court for failure to appear.
Friday, 10:15 a.m., 221 S. Clinton St., Austin Castillo, 28, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Friday, 11:43 a.m., at the Marion Multi-County Correctional Facility, Marion, Davey Iiams, 40, Columbus Grove, was served a warrant from Defiance Juvenile and Probate Court, and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 1:06 p.m., at 200 W. Crawford St., Findlay, Jack Killion, 31, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County Juvenile and Probate, and taken from Hancock County Correctional Facility to CCNO.
Tuesday, 9:44 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Christian Klender, 20, Paulding, was served a warrant from Paulding County Common Pleas Court and delivered to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.
Defiance police---
Monday, 3:03 p.m., at 1667 Woodhurst Drive, a vehicle driven by Judy Jimenez, 77, 1667 Woodhurst Drive, attempted to back from a private drive and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Michael Holman, 1679 Woodhurst Drive. Both vehicles had light damage, and Jimenez was cited for improper backing.
Monday, 4:48 p.m., on Ottawa Avenue at the Marathon gas station, a southbound vehicle driven by Janice Wehrley, 79, 1631 S. Clinton St., was struck by a vehicle driven by Dwayne Fisher, 28, 21829 Parkview Drive as Fisher's vehicle exited the gas station. Fisher was cited for failure to yield.
Tuesday, 10:07 a.m., at 459 Pontiac Drive, Jasmine Guelde, 24, 459 Pontiac Drive, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville police---
Monday, 5:02 p.m., at Main and High streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Kenton Stairhime, 83, Hicksville, attempted to back and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Linda Ayers, 76, Butler, Ind. Ayers' vehicle had light damage and Stairhime was cited for improper backing.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 5:43 a.m., on County Road W in Liberty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ronald Garber, 54, Liberty Center, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 5:09 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Bartlow Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Wilfredo Cerrato, 55, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:12 a.m., at Ohio routes 281 and 109 in Monroe Township, an eastbound PNB Logistics, Inc., vehicle driven by Bobola Petro, 48, River Grove, Ill., struck a northbound vehicle driven by Brennan Schulte, 23, Ottawa. Schulte was taken by Medic 1 to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Petro was cited for failure to yield.
Napoleon police---
Monday, 2:37 p.m., at 3 Bauman Place, Cody Hall, 35, Napoleon, was arrested on a protection order violation and cited for possession of drugs. Tara Kidder, 40, Napoleon, was also cited for possession of drugs.
Tuesday, 12:30 a.m., at 416 W. Washington St., Cody Hall, 35, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 4:44 p.m., in the alleyway off of North Perry Street, next to Spengler's Restaurant at 713 N. Perry St., an unidentified vehicle sideswiped and caused light damage to a parked unoccupied vehicle owned by Bertha Bachman, Wauseon.
Paulding sheriff---
Saturday, 5:12 a.m., on Ohio 66, west of County Road 72 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Douglas Nighswander, 59, Cloverdale, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 5:48 a.m., on County Road 12, west of County Road 117 in Latty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jalyn May, 30, Grover Hill, sustained moderate damage when it struck a dog.
Saturday, 9:20 p.m., on Walnut Street, east of Sixth Street in Oakwood, a westbound vehicle driven by Erica Ramsey, 39, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it left the roadway on the north side, struck the mailbox at 613 Walnut St., continued through a large village sign, over the driveway at 600 Walnut St. and came to rest in the front lawn of the address.
Sunday, 11:45 a.m., on County Road 171, south of County Road 138 in Brown Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Travis Eccard, 34, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway to the west and overturned. Eccard was taken by police to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control, and drugs may have been a factor in the crash, according to the report.
Monday, 7:25 a.m., at Ohio 500 and Township Road 95 in Paulding Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kim Bickford, 28, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:06 p.m., on U.S. 24, west of County Road 83 in Crane Township, an unidentified eastbound semi attempted to change lanes and caused a vehicle driven by David Clifford, 33, Louisville, Ky., to swerve off the road and enter a ditch. Clifford's vehicle had heavy damage, and Clifford was cited for driving under suspension.
Tuesday, 7:17 p.m., on County Road 126, west of County Road 123 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Stephanie Trausch, 25, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
