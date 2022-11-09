Area police reports
Defiance sheriff---
Friday, 10:41 a.m., on U.S. 24 at the on ramp from Baltimore Street in Defiance Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tracy Iliff, 65, 802 S. Clinton St., attempted to merge onto U.S. 24 and struck a vehicle driven by Nellie Jackson, 43, Toledo, and both vehicles sustained moderate damage. Iliff was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Monday, 5:58 a.m., on County Road 424, just west of the entrance to Independence Dam State Park in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Daniel Baker, 64, 1492 Deerwood Drive, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:27 a.m., on Ohio 15, north of Holly Road in Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Katie Mariotti, 27, Lima, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Sunday, 11:45 a.m., at Clinton and Sessions streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Sara Bohn, 25, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Leon Goyings, 62, Paulding, and both vehicles sustained light damage. Bohn was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 5:15 a.m., at milepost 22 on U.S. 24, a westbound vehicle driven by Jason Schaffer, 29, Petersburg, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Henry sheriff---
Sunday, 1:49 a.m., at U.S. 6 and Ohio 65, McClure, Christopher Bullins, 44, Bowling Green, was arrested for OVI, open container and failure to stay in marked lanes and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 3:03 a.m., at 403 East St., Liberty Center, Scott Torok, 27, Swanton, was cited for OVI, failure to yield, open container and a safety belt violation.
Sunday, 3:45 a.m, at 138.5 E. Main St., Leipsic, Victor Magallanes, 33, Leipsic, was arrested for drug abuse, falsification, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to CCNO on warrants from Henry County.
Monday, 7:53 a.m., on County Road 13 in Freedom Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Emilia Rice, 52, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 11:03 a.m., on County Road 24, south of Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Calvin Hoskins Jr., 31, Fort Smith, Arkansas, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Race Haas, 35, Bryan. Haas' vehicle had moderate damage and Hoskins' vehicle had no damage. Hoskins was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 3:31 p.m., on Ohio 65, just south of U.S. 6 in McClure, a northbound tractor-trailer driven by John Robertson, 62, Onsted, Mich., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Deborah Alt, 56, Perrysburg, and both vehicles sustained light damage. Robertson was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Napoleon police---
Monday, 4:09 p.m., at 555 Independence Drive, a westbound vehicle driven by Joseph Rohrs, 35, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding sheriff---
Monday, 6:15 p.m., on Ohio 613, just east of Township Road 211 in Brown Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Seth Meggison, 20, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 8:45 p.m., on Ohio 613, east of Township Road 211 in Brown Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Miguel Nuñez, 32, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 11 p.m., on County Road 12, east of County Road 165 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Roger Tumblin, 61, Oakwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:38 a.m., on County Road 424, west of Township Road 87 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by David Cline, 77, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Monday, 5:46 a.m., on County Road 21 in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Frederick Love, 62, Morenci, Mich., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
