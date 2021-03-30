• Police reports
State Patrol
March 22, 4:19 p.m., on U.S. 127 at Greenfield Drive in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Andrea Lutz, 25, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Rebecca Raub, 50, Bryan, causing Raub's vehicle to overturn and strike a guardrail. Both individuals were taken by Williams County EMS to Bryan Community Hospitals for suspected injuries. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Lutz was cited for failure to control her vehicle.
March 23, 9:02 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Katie Morrow, 34, Holgate while passing another vehicle left the roadway and overturned in a field. Morrow was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo for suspected injuries. Morrow's vehicle damage was heavy and she was cited with passing in a non-passing zone.
Thursday, on County Road G in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Marvin Kohl, 60, Edon, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Friday, 6:09 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Travis Reinhart, 32, 19707 Schick Road, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Defiance Sheriff
March 23, 7:47 a.m., on Banner School Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Adam Moser, 32, 2026 Moser Road, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
March 23, 10:19 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Tiffin Township, just north of Evansport Road, a vehicle driven by Joshua Sines, 41, 3599 Evansport Road, lost its load. No damage was done to any other vehicles.
Friday, 7:06 a.m., on Williams Defiance County Line Road, just west of Helsler Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Brandon Callaway, 27, Edgerton, struck the open driver's side door of a parked vehicle. Damage was light to both vehicles.
Sunday, 9:02 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by David Anderson, 53, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Monday, 7:32 a.m., on Trinity Road in Noble Township, just south of Lockwood Road, a vehicle driven by Shawna Heller, 38, 23260 Breckler Road, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Defiance Police
March 20, 9:15 a.m., at 319 Ralston Ave., Elizabeth Roggi was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 2:06 p.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a vehicle driven by Sandra Kaufman, 65, 1010 Ottawa Ave., struck the passenger side mirror of a vehicle driven by Janet Niese, 73, Continental. Damage to both vehicles was light. Kaufman was sighted with failure to stay in the designated lane.
Thursday, 11 a.m., on the exit ramp of U.S. 24 at North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Susan Yeager, 70, 605 Grover Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Christopher Peebles, 62, 803 Jackson Ave. Both vehicles had light damage. Yeager was sighted for failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 9:32 p.m., on 120 Cleveland Avenue, an unidentified vehicle left the roadway and struck a mailbox.
Thursday, 1:07 p.m., on Clinton Street south of Elliott Road, a vehicle driven by Corbin Wannemacher, 16, 8749 Ashpacher Road, switched lanes and struck the side of a vehicle driven by Rosie Jimenez, 88, 860 McKinley St. Damage to Jimenez' vehicle was moderate, and to Wannemacher's vehicle damage was light. Wannemacher was sighted with failure to signal before changing lanes.
Friday, 12:23 p.m., at Webster Street and Sessions Avenue, a vehicle driven by Mallery Sullivan, 19, 1234 Fallen Timbers Drive, struck a vehicle driven by Ally Enneking, 20, Cincinnati. Damage to both vehicles was light. Sullivan was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Friday, 3 p.m., at Fort and First streets, an unidentified vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Leo Royal, 13236 Harding Road, causing moderate damage.
Saturday, 1:45 p.m., at Domersville Road and Deerwood Drive, a vehicle driven by Timothy Boldman, 42, 213 Main St., struck a vehicle driven by Mason Young, 18, Holgate. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Young was cited with not yielding the right of way on a left turn.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 6:27 a.m., on U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Kyle Kirby, 38, Bowling Green, side swiped a vehicle driven by Christopher Beach, 55, Sylvania, and Beach's vehicle left the roadway, stopping on the berm. Damage was light to both vehicles.
Friday, 6:44 p.m., at 808 county Road M, Napoleon, Shawn Fortman, 41, Defiance, was cited with driving under suspension; Andrea Hicks, 32, Defiance, was cited with driving under suspension, and possession and paraphernalia.
Saturday, 7:35 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Barbara Murdock, 73, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Saturday, 8:27 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, near mile post 47.8, a vehicle driven by Christopher Badenhop, 46, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Sunday, 12:43 p.m., on U.S. 24, after a driving complaint, Joseph Smith, 66, Memphis, Tenn., was cited with DUI.
Monday, 12:15 a.m., on County Road 15 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Trey Malosh, 22, Wauseon, left the roadway, struck a ditch and came to rest in a field. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Malosh was taken by Wauseon Fire and Rescue to Fulton County Health Center for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Malosh was cited for failure to control the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 9:56 p.m., at 1026 North Perry St., deputies arrested Austin Pritchard, 30, Napoleon, on a warrant from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Pritchard was then handed over to Fulton County authorities.
Paulding Sheriff
Friday, 9:10 p.m., on County Road 424 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Susan Keck, 50, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Friday, 12:33 a.m., on County Road 180 just east of Township Road 105 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Alexander Tingler, 23, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Williams Sheriff
March 22, 6:30 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Toby Charles, 47, Bryan, struck a cow. Damage to the vehicle was light. Owner of the cow was Kenneth Herman.
