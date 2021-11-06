• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 29, 8:55 a.m., at Defiance-Paulding County Line and Mansfield roads in Highland Township, a semi driven by Shumar Jackson, 36, Kissimmee, Fla., attempted a left turn and struck a ditch and then a stop sign. No damage to the vehicle but Shumar was cited with failure to control.
Tuesday, 7:15 p.m., at milepost 16 on Ohio 2 in Defiance County's Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Mary Bettis, 60, Spencerville, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:45 a.m., on Casebeer-Miller Road in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Gabrielle Eicher, 18, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Wednesday, 8:10 a.m., on the Ohio-Indiana State Line Road in Paulding County's Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Travis Parsons, 41, Monroeville, Ind., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 10:35 p.m., on County Road 1 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Scott Norton, 36, Van Wert, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 2:50 p.m., on U.S. 20 in Williams County's Bridgewater Township, a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Tyler Mullins, 28, Goshen, Ind., went left of center and off the roadway, striking a utility pole. There was heavy damage to the vehicle. Mullins was cited with failure to control.
Friday, 4:59 a.m., at milepost 11 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Brian Sauber, 37, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 5:17 a.m., on Ohio 2 just east of the Ohio-Indiana State Line Road in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Williams McNamee, 60, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Oct. 31, 8:57 p.m., at 159 W. Pinewood Ave., a vehicle driven by Andrea Earich, 41, 2190 Ponderosa Pine Drive, backed into an unoccupied parked vehicle owned by Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold. Earich's vehicle had no damage but the construction vehicle had moderate damage. Earich was cited with improper backing.
Tuesday, 1:43 p.m., on 1406 Karnes Ave., a vehicle driven by Donald Phlipot, 44, 1406 Karnes, backed from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Maria Pagan, 57, 6909 Ohio 66. Phlipot's vehicle had light damage and Pagan's had moderate damage. Phlipot was cited with improper backing.
Thursday, 3 p.m., at 1119 Hopkins St., Jordan Bowers, 21, same address, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Thursday, 9:25 a.m., on High and Bryan streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Zachary Rorick, 25, Fort Wayne, was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Autumn Blaising, 41, Hicksville. Blaising had suspected minor injuries but decided to self-transport to the hospital. Blaising's vehicle had heavy front-end damage and Rorick's vehicle had moderate damage to the passenger side. Rorick was cited for failure to obey a traffic signal.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 6:41 p.m., at milepost 44 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Randy Kloeckner, 55, Shelby Township, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:14 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Gregory Ruhe, 53, Leipsic, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, midnight, on Ohio 108 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Jacquice King, 33, 705 Thurston St., Defiance, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 6:58 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Chase George, 21, 173 W. Rosewood Ave. Apt. 12, Defiance, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 9:38 a.m., at 308 N. Henry St. in Malinta, deputies were called for a suspicious vehicle and cited Amanda Wilhelm, 34, Malinta, for driving under suspension.
Thursday, 12:57 a.m., at 318 County Road J in Malinta, Justin Davis, 33, 413 Greenler, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Police Department and transported to CCNO.
Thursday, 10:35 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Jessica Flores, 30, Findlay, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 5:27 a.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road W in Freedom Township, in a traffic stop Ernest Wallace, 53, Grand Rapids, was cited for speeding, driving under suspension and taken to CCNO on a warrant.
Friday, 12:31 p.m., at U.S. 24 and County Road D in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Lange, 62, Napoleon, rolled back and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Evelyn Lambert, 49, 1079 Harrison Ave., Defiance. Lambert's vehicle had moderate damage after the impact.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 9:39 p.m., at 619 N. Perry St., Shane Starr, 35, Napoleon, was charged with criminal trespassing.
Thursday, 11:41 p.m., at 1588 Ohio 108, Wauseon, Macario Cuevas, 49, Delta, was arrested on a Napoleon Police Department warrant for failure to appear and was taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 9:08 p.m., on County Road 95 in Blue Creek Township, a vehicle driven by Bailey Coil, 18, Payne, failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a fence at Blue Creek Cemetery. After going through the fence, the vehicle struck several tombstones before coming to rest. a passenger, Steven Coil, 41, Payne, had possible injuries and was taken by Scott Fire/EMS to Paulding County Hospital for treatment. The vehicle had moderate damage. Coil was cited with failure to control.
Wednesday, 6:36 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Dylan Shawver, 21, Oakwood, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Scott Puffinberger, 48, Mark Center. Shawver's vehicle had heavy damage and Puffinberger's vehicle had light damage. Shawver was cited with a speed violation and assured clear distance ahead.
Paulding Police
Oct. 29, 4:55 p.m., at Gasser Road and Williams Street, a vehicle driven by Mark Justinger, 63, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Christopher Stork, 46, Paulding. Stork's vehicle had light damage. Justinger was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Fulton Sheriff
Tuesday, 7:19 a.m., on County Road D in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Heather Westrick, 41, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 2:48 p.m., at County Roads 19 and B, a vehicle driven by Marcia Storrer, 78, Archbold, struck a vehicle driven by Mark Parsley, 29, Liberty Center, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Parsley's vehicle continued off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Storrer was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Wauseon Police
Sunday, 7:32 p.m., at 405 Linfoot St., a vehicle driven by Fernando Soto, 20, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Shannon Hahn, 48, Wauseon. Soto's vehicle had heavy damage and Hahn's had light damage. Soto was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 11:48 a.m., at 28797 Bowman Road, Highland Township, firefighters from Highland Township were called to a structure fire and Defiance City Fire Department responded as auto aid. Upon arriving on scene, firefighters observed it was not a structure fire and they contained a fire from a microwave oven on the second floor. PPV fan was set up to disperse smoke from residence. Microwave oven was destroyed and there was damage to the stove.
