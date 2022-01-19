• Police reports
Defiance Police
Sunday, 8:51 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, William Reed, 50, 15536 Fullmer Road, was issued a warrant for protection order.
Monday, 7:30 p.m., Larry Hartzell Jr., 40, 1009 Ayersville Ave., was charged with OVI and squealing tires and released.
Monday, 7:39 p.m., at 1777 S. Clinton St., Zachary Strouse, 23, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 3:11 p.m., at 309 W. Clinton St., Christian Rayoum, 25, Napoleon was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO. Jennifer McCabe, 34, Napoleon, was charged with illegal use of the WIC program.
Paulding Sheriff
Saturday, 12:31 a.m., on County Road 177 south of County Road 60 in Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Dylan Laney, 19, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 1:18 a.m., on County Road 138 east of County Road 138 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Reagan Akom, 20, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
