• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 3:18 p.m., at milepost 15 on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Hannah Gerschutz, 17, Stryker, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 10 p.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Bruce Irwin, 58, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 5:35 p.m., on County Road 87 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Gilkey, 41, Convoy, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 5:44 p.m., at milepost 1 on U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Brett Mueller, 35, Archbold, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 8:46 p.m., at milepost 15 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Ayden Santos, 17, Montpelier, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 7:15 p.m., on Canal Road, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Wright, 58, 20259 Ball Road, sustained heavy damage when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. Wright was taken by Defiance EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 6:40 p.m., on Glenburg Road near Bostater Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Lori Spencer, 45, 19652 Beerbower Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 2:24 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Paul Phillips, 59, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 5:37 p.m., on Mansfield Road near Highland Center Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Adrienne Quigley, 75, 613 Chinook Dr., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 8:06 p.m., near 09364 Ohio 2 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Vanarsdalen, 39, 07118 Mulligan's Bluff Road, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Nov. 23, 6 a.m., on Ohio 15 near Defiance Crossing Avenue, a vehicle driven by Chyanne Switzer, 26, Cecil, sustained moderate damage when it struck a dog.
Wednesday, 5:50 p.m., on Hopkins Street near Highland Street, a vehicle driven by Halley Fitzenrider, 34, 519 Pearl St., side-swiped a vehicle driven by David Blankemeyer, 63, Columbus Grove. Fitzenrider's vehicle had no damage, Blankemeyer's had light damage. Fitzenrider was cited for overtaking an passing.
Thursday, 1:53 p.m., 137 Elliott Road, Holly Rutherford, 36, 914 Warren St., was cited with theft and released.
Friday, 10:18 a.m., at 1111 N. Clinton St., Alan Jewell, 39, 308 1/2 Ralston Ave., was cited for disorderly conduct and telephone harassment, and released.
Friday, 1:57 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Robert Mann III, 36, 236 E. Broadway Ave., was charged with theft and released.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 1:44 p.m., at milepost 44 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Myo Wai, 55, Madison, Wis., sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway and struck a ditch. Wai and a passenger, Joseph Joseph, 35, Indianapolis, were taken by Liberty Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. A second passenger, Ngun Ling, 51, Indianapolis, was taken by Liberty Rescue to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries.
Saturday, 8:53 p.m., at 00707 County Road 17D, Napoleon, Jason Cocke, 51, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and child endangerment, and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 3:37 p.m., on County Road 424 east of Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Austin Bachman, 22, Napoleon, sustained light damage when a deer struck the side.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 1:06 a.m., at 1140 W. Riverview Ave., Jerry Bostyelman, 54, Napoleon, was arrested for OVI.
Sunday, 3:13 p.m., at 1140 N. Sheffield Ave., Carlos Harris, 22, Napoleon, was arrested for aggravated menacing and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Saturday, 5:45 p.m., on Ohio 127 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Kathy Kuckuck, 40, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
• Fire
Hicksville
Fire — 8:50 p.m., at 113 Oak Park Drive, firefighters from Hicksville were called for a structure fire. Farmer and Sherwood were called for mutual aid. When Farmer arrived, there were no flames showing. Mutual aid was cancelled and firefighters returned to station.
