• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 7:57 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Dianna Melnyk, 65, Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:15 a.m., on Ohio 114 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Gilbert, 66, New Haven, Ind., struck the rear of a slower tractor driven by Sergei Greutman, 21, Scott. Gilbert was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the Gilbert vehicle and light to the Greutman vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 2, 12:38 p.m., Robert Kern, 41, Weston, was arrested on a two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 8:18 a.m., Robert Bowsher, 48, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County.
Friday, 7:18 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 25000 block of Bowman Road.
Saturday, 3:08 a.m., Scott Miller, 54, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 6:34 p.m., Cody Murray, 29, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Bryan.
Sunday, 2:58 a.m., Larry Gomez Jr., 34, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Friday, 1:10 p.m., on Baltimore Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cheryl Delacruz, 56, Hicksville, struck the rear of stopped vehicle driven by William Soison, 26, Saline, Mich., pushing it into the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Angela Jackson, 39, Mark Center. Delacruz was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Soison and Delacruz vehicles and light to the Jackson vehicle.
Monday, 3:46 p.m., an assault was reported in the 1000 block of Holgate Avenue.
Monday, 3:57 p.m., a theft was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Monday, 4:16 p.m., a $100 counterfeit bill was reported at the Dollar Tree, 08896 Ohio 66.
Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., Michael Ward, 35, Wauseon, was arrested on multiple warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 2:17 p.m., Willie Jones, 23, Holgate, was charged with tampering with evidence and a probation violation after an alleged incident in the 600 block of North Perry Street, Napoleon.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 4:19 p.m., on Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Madison Benson, 20, Archbold, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Kevin Pence, 46, Wauseon. Benson's vehicle then rolled backward and struck a vehicle driven by William Scovell, 75, Hamilton Lake, Ind. Benson was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Benson vehicle, moderate to the Pence vehicle and light to the Scovell vehicle.
Tuesday, 3:41 a.m., Joseph Casiano, 41, Wauseon, was arrested on a Fulton County warrant and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Oct. 1, 1:01 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Ann Eibling, 62, Paulding, left the roadway and struck a dirt pile. Eibling was taken by Payne EMS to Paulding County Hospital, Paulding, for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:03 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Larry Sprow, 76, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 10:23 p.m., on County Road 17 in Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Julie Luther, 40, Cecil, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:25 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Blue Creek Township, a vehicle driven by Zachary Boyer, 28, Haviland, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Archbold Police
Sept. 29, 4:33 p.m., on Defiance Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Ezekiel Miller, 17, Archbold, went out of control, struck a curb, utility pole, a sign and a parked vehicle owned by Jeanette Kelly, Stryker. The utility pole broke and fell into the street. Miller was taken by Archbold EMS to the Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the Miller vehicle and light to the Kelly vehicle.
Wauseon Police
Friday, 3:12 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Julie Delgado, 45, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Luther Vance, 52, Edgerton. Delgado was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 7:05 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Moll Street.
