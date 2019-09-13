• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, Sept. 4, 3:31 p.m., on Slough Road, east of The Bend Road, Delaware Township, a northeast-bound vehicle driven by Camella Rowe, 22, 15119 Maumee St., struck a raccoon. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:27 a.m., at Ohio 66 and Watson Road, Defiance Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Martin Martin, 28, Napoleon, struck a guardrail at the southwest corner of the intersection. No injuries were reported. Damage was light to the vehicle. Martin was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 10:09 p.m., Brandon Lee Grunden, 18, 516 Hopkins St., Defiance, was charged with underage consumption. His court date was set for Monday.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:43 a.m., on US 24 in Pleasant Township, Tiffany Templeton, 29, Fort Wayne, Ind., was in the right lane attempting to change lanes when her eastbound vehicle sideswiped the eastbound vehicle driven by Stephanie McColley, Napoleon, already in the left lane. Damage to both vehicles was light.
Wednesday, 9:45 a.m., the report of a damaged mailbox was received from 22000 block of Henry County Road S.
Wednesday, 5:15 p.m., the report of a fraudulent cell phone account was received from the 500 block of Henry County Road 9 T.
Wednesday, 11:49 p.m., Isaac Simon, 20, Deshler, was charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and obstructing official business following a trespass complaint in the 300 block of Stearns Avenue. He was taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Sept. 5, 11:08 p.m., a westbound vehicle driven by Sebastian Chavez, 18, Napoleon, turned south onto North Perry Street, at the same time that an eastbound vehicle driven by Lynn Reimund, 70, Deshler, was turning south onto North Perry Street. The Reimund vehicle did not main maintain the curb lane, striking the Chavez vehicle near the rear fender area. Damage to both vehicles was light.
Sept. 6, 7:54 a.m., on Park Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Donna Naugle, 64, Napoleon, struck a parked vehicle owned by Ruth Dubry of Lambertville, Mich. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Naugle was transported to Henry County Hospital by Napoleon Fire and Rescue.
Sept. 6, 9:01 p.m., on North Perry Street at West Riverview, a southbound vehicle driven by Jessica Badenhop, 44, Napoleon, struck the rear of the southbound vehicle driven by Kelli Mattison, 39, Napoleon, as both were waiting on the traffic signal.
Saturday, 12:35 p.m., a motorcyle driven by Shane Whitaker, 45, Toledo, turned left from Scott Street onto LaGrange Street, and was accelerating when Whittaker noticed traffic slowing and applied his brakes. The tires locked up, and he lost control of the motorcyle, laying it down. Damage to the motorcycle was heavy. Whitaker and his passenger, Lianne Whitaker, 46, Toledo, were transported to Henry County Hospital by Napoleon Fire and Rescue.
Monday, 10:25 a.m., on Perry Street at Riverview Avenue, a vehicle driven by Michele Uribes, 45, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Debra Fahringer, 69, Napoleon. There was no damage to the Uribes vehicle, and light damage to the Fahringer vehicle.
Tuesday, 3:50 p.m., at the intersection of Perry and Yeager streets, vehicles driven by John Reese, 80, Napoleon, and Frederick Helmke, 83, Napoleon, collided. Damage to both vehicles was light. Reese was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 2:10 p.m., on Shoop Avenue and Chestnut Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sandra Cunningham, 59, Wauseon, and a southbound vehicle driven by Vicky Wiseman, 63, Delta, collided. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Cunningham, Wiseman, and Daniel Johnson, 13, Lyons, a passenger in the Wiseman vehicle, were all transported to Fulton County Health Center by the Wauseon EMS. Cunningham was cited for failure to obey traffic control devices.
Tuesday, 3:13 p.m, on Shoop Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Jessica Reynolds, 37 Fayette, struck the rear of the northbound vehicle driven by Hanah Meter, 21, Napoleon, which in turn struck the rear of the northbound vehicle driven by Scott Dennis, 26, Wauseon. Damage was moderate to the Reynolds vehicle, heavy to the Meter vehicle, and light to the Scott vehicle. Reynolds was cited for assured clear distance.
