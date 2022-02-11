• Police reports
State Patrol
Feb. 3, 1:30 p.m., at milepost 18 on U.S. 127 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kevin Carlisle, 41, Antwerp, sustained disabling damage when it struck an icy patch in the roadway, exited the roadway on the left and struck a ditch. Carlisle was cited with failure to control.
Monday, 3:52 p.m., at milepost 2 at 02608 Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Alysa Simpson, 27, 166 Cleveland Ave., Defiance, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by John Weller, 67, Ney, as Weller's vehicle slowed to turn right into a private drive. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Simpson was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 6:52 a.m., on County Road 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michelle Smith, 44, Napoleon, sustained disabling damage when it drove off the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Smith was treated at the scene by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injuries and cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 7:40 p.m., at milepost 5 on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jody Poulson, 52, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Defiance Sheriff
Feb. 2, 3:08 p.m., at 14610 County Road 424, Sherwood, Anthony Meyer, 54, Sherwood, was arrested for domestic violence, resisting arrest and DUI and taken to CCNO.
Feb. 4, 12:44 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Albert Luellen, 46, Defiance, was served a warrants on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas for abduction, two counts of domestic violence and two counts of violating a protection order; Ravenn Withrow, 25, Norwalk, was served warrants on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas for receiving stolen property and OVI.
Feb. 4, 2:04 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Dustin Gonzalez, 35, Hicksville, was served warrants on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas for domestic violence, abduction and two counts of retaliation.
Feb. 4, 4:43 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Derek Brandi, 46, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Saturday, 1:40 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Audrey Brandi, 34, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas for aggravated possession of drugs.
Saturday, 1:54 p.m., at 329 Aspen Terrace, Jacqueline McMillen, 57, Defiance, was arrested for aggravated menacing and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 11:30 p.m., at 114 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, Daniel Yeich, 26, Sherwood, was arrested on a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 12:32 a.m., at 1200 Ralston Ave., Jessica Perry, 38, Defiance, was served two warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and one warrant from the Juvenile-Probate for failure to appear, and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 11:03 p.m., on Ohio 15 just south of Carter Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Paul Brink, 37, Continental, sustained light damage when it struck a deer that ran into the roadway.
Wednesday, 8:51 a.m., at 1035 Heritage Trail, Marcus Gonzalez, 43, Toledo, was transported from the Putnam County Jail to CCNO on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Thursday, 3:45 a.m., on Ohio 15 just north of Blanchard Road in Highland Township, a southbound semi driven by Robert Kissinger, 41, Edon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer that ran into the roadway.
Defiance Police
xxx
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 3:30 a.m., on Ohio 111 just 1/4 mile east of County Road 133 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Haley Lester, 28, 822 Jefferson Ave., sustained functional damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 4:47 p.m., at U.S. 20A and County Road 14, a semi driven by Elizabeth Fernandez, 59, Dearborn Heights, Mich., attempted to back up and struck in the front a vehicle driven by Joseph Farkas, 56, Delta. Fernandez' vehicle had no reportable damage and Farkas' vehicle had light damage.
Tuesday, 5:54 p.m., at 1115 Shoop Ave., a southbound vehicle driven by Anna Molina, 41, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Braxton Burks, 17, Delta, when Burks' vehicle failed to yield from a private drive. Light damage to both vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.