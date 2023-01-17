Area police reports
State patrol---
Wednesday, 6:56 p.m., at milepost 8 on Ohio 613 in Paulding, a westbound vehicle driven by Michelle Gonzales, 54, Payne, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 6:04 p.m., at milepost 28 on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Heather Custer, 48, Montpelier, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 6:33 p.m., at milepost 10 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Shawn Osborn, 32, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck one deer and was struck by another.
Sunday, 3:25 p.m., at milepost 53 on U.S. 24 in Henry County's Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brandi Replogle, 39, 06115 Evansport Road, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Thursday, 5:17 p.m., on Domersville Road, south of East Second Street in Richland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Devon Johnson, 22, 10825 Stevens Road, changed lanes in front of a vehicle driven by Breanna Suggs, 28, McClure, and Suggs' vehicle struck the rear of Johnson's. Both vehicles had light damage, and Johnson was cited for a marked lanes violation.
Thursday, 6:20 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Elias Jimenez, 28, Ney, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 12:44 a.m., on Ohio 66, near Biderwell Road in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brock Joshua, 41, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:15 a.m., on U.S. 127, near Sausman Road in Delaware Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kody Gerardot, 22, Sherwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 1:03 a.m., on Kammeyer Road, near Christy Road in Tiffin Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Barnett Morgan, 24, 04330 Evansport Road, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 8:20 a.m., on Ohio 15, north of Sauers Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Nicole Floyd, 49, Cloverdale, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jennifer Starr, 36, 1051 Ralston Ave. Both had possible injuries and both were taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Medical Center. Both vehicles had light damage and Floyd was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 1 p.m., on Asa Street, east of Holgate Avenue, an unidentified vehicle sideswiped a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Elizabeth Kiessling, 920 Asa St., and caused light damage to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:14 a.m., at 1000 Ralston Ave., Chance Okuley, 41, 1000 Ralson Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court. He was taken to court.
Friday, 2:58 p.m., at 655 Perry St., Justin Johnson, 46, 924 Sunday St., was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Saturday, 1:03 p.m., at Fifth Street and Washington Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Brandon Estrada, 24, 824 Washington Ave., struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Montgomery Kitchenmaster, 62, 736 Summit St. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Estrada was cited for failure to yield.
Saturday, 3:02 p.m., at 200 W. Crawford St., Findlay, Sonny Olivo, 29, Leipsic, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 7:02 p.m., on Latchaw Drive, north of Harding Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Hannah Gerig, 25, Fort Wayne, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Hicksville police---
Saturday, 12:19 p.m., on Maple Street, just north of High Street, a vehicle driven by Jeronimo Castillo, 72, Mark Center, exited a private drive and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Gary Shull, 71, Hicksville. Both vehicles had light damage, and Castillo was cited for failure to yield.
Henry sheriff---
Saturday, 12:33 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Bartlow Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Allisa Lause, 29, Hamler, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway to the south of the roadway, struck a ditch and continued until it struck a driveway bridge and went airborne. The vehicle then struck a utility pole and came to rest in a ditch. Lause was treated by Hamler EMS and was cited for failure to control. According to the sheriff's report, alcohol may have been a factor.
Saturday, 6:57 a.m., on Ohio 110 in Damascus Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Roland Perry, 74, Napoleon, sustained moderated damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 1:55 p.m., on County Road P, west of County Road 12 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Drew Nagel, 16, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway to the south and struck a ditch.
Saturday, 8:44 p.m., on Ohio 110 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Crystal Kline, 37, McClure, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 10:40 p.m., on County Road H in Hamler, Timothy Knepley, 37, Malinta, was cited for OVI.
Sunday, 7:29 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Alexzander Rosebrook, 33, Napoleon, attempted a left turn into a private drive and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Payton Allen, 18, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage, and Rosebrook was cited for failure to yield.
Napoleon police---
Wednesday, 7:20 p.m., at Brownell and Fifth streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lisa Martinez, 52, Napoleon, attempted a right turn and struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Josalynn Smith, 16, Napoleon. Both vehicles sustained light damage.
Thursday, 5:17 p.m., on Ohio 108, south of Lagrange Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Austin Gilliland, 20, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Gracelyn Rubio, 19, 1240 Fallen Timbers Drive. Gilliland's vehicle had moderate damage and Rubio's had light damage. Gilliland was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 4:38 p.m., at 1815 Scott St., Benjamin Fields, 32, Holgate, was charged with theft and released with a summons.
Sunday, 4:45 p.m., at 179 E. Maumee Ave., Kris Kerr, 49, Spencerville, was arrested for aggravated menacing and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 9:38 p.m., at 250 Lagrange St., Kelly Stephens, 41, Defiance, was cited for driving under suspension.
Wauseon police---
Friday, 12:43 p.m., on County Road 14, north of Airport Highway, a northbound vehicle driven by Sandra Walker, 64, Archbold, attempted a left turn and was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Jessica Stainer-Zehender, 35, Adrian, Mich. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Walker was cited for failure to yield.
Friday, 2:42 p.m., at 734 S. Shoop Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kaleb Reiser, 25, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Vincent, 35, Wauseon. Reiser's vehicle had heavy damage and Vincent's had light damage. Reiser was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Fire
Defiance---
Saturday, 1:20 p.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire at 1700 Terrawenda Drive. Upon arrival it was determined that a heating element in a stove had a problem. The stove was unplugged and after securing the area firefighters returned to service.
Hicksville---
Saturday, 1:37 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at Ohio 2 and Thiel Road.
