Area police reports

Saturday, 10:23 p.m., near milepost 27 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brandon Mullholand, 20, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Monday, 5:49 a.m., on Openlander Road, south of Huber Road in Delaware Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Mason Herman, 19, Edon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Monday, 1:12 a.m., on U.S. 24, west of the North Clinton Street overpass, an eastbound semi driven by Htoo Wah, 41, Fort Wayne, sustained light damage when a deer struck the driver's side of the tractor.
Henry sheriff---
Feb. 1, 8:02 a.m., near 22-600 Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Thelma Esterline, 30, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Amanda Heil, 29, 1439 Riverbend Drive. Esterline's vehicle had heavy damage and Heil's had moderate damage. Esterline was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 8:04 a.m., on Edgerton Street, west of the railroad tracks in Hamler, the railroad gate was not working properly and an eastbound H.T. Hackney Co. semi tractor trailer driven by Erik Gronwall, 52, Woodville, attempted to back in order to turn around. The semi struck a vehicle directly behind it driven by Cody McCance, 17, Deshler. McCance's vehicle had light damage and the semi had no damage.
Saturday, 8:29 p.m., on County Road 11C in Harrison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Joshua Richard, 41, Hamler, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 7:28 a.m., on County Road S in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Norman Lacy, 36, Liberty Center, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 1:21 p.m., at 125 Kline Ave., Liberty Center, Tejay Moore, 19, Napoleon, was arrested for a protection order violation and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon police---
Monday, 5:20 p.m., at 2459 Glen Arbors Drive, Oliviah Wallace, 27, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Fire
Hicksville---
Monday, 6:15 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire at Fountain Street Road and Klemmer Road. Upon arrival, firefighters reported there was no fire, just mechanical problems. Firefighters returned to service.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.