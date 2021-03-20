• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 5:59 p.m., on Ohio 66 and Jewel Road, a vehicle driven by Austin Horning, 20, Archbold, struck the back of a vehicle driven by Gerald Friesen, 79, Archbold. Tiffin Township Rescue responded to suspected minor injuries of both individuals. Friesen was taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. Damage to both vehicles was heavy, and Horning was cited with failure to maintain assured clear distance.
Thursday, 5:45 a.m., on Ohio 18, in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Rosario Garza, 59, 916 Riverside Ave., struck a utility pole that was lying in the road, causing a flat tire. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Thursday, 5:40 p.m., at County Road H and County Road 14 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Quantay Scooter, 26, Detroit, Mich., struck a vehicle driven by Lynell Riegsecker, 29, Delta. Scooter was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign. Damage to both vehicles was heavy.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 6:19 p.m., at 255 S. Water St., Ney, Michael Kelley, 42, Ney, was arrested for domestic violence and obstructing official business. Kelley was taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 7:30 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Jason Luthy, 39, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Wednesday, 8:23 p.m., on Fullmer Road, in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Franklin Miller, 41, 13770 Fullmer Rd., struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Defiance Police
March 12, at 9:10 p.m., on S. Jackson Street, at the Gorman Street CSX railroad crossing, a vehicle driven by John Mayes, 38, 14739 State Route 111, left the roadway and traveled onto the railroad tracks. The vehicle struck a CSX track switch and became lodged on the tracks, stopping train traffic for 46 minutes. Mayes was cited for failure to control the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Thursday, 1:52 a.m., at 360 E. Rosewood Ave., Jeffrey Ullinski, 59, same address, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 4:32 p.m., 123 E. Washington St., Jeffrey Taylor, 50, Liberty Center, turned himself in on a Lucas County warrant. He was bound over to Lucas County.
Thursday, 12:41 p.m., on Vine Street in Florida, a suspicious vehicle was reported to police. Kelly Jones, 33, Defiance, was charged with OVI and drug abuse.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., at 18310 Road 230, Cecil, Candace Hardy, 30, Cecil, was arrested for domestic violence and assault; and Zachariah Hardy, 28, Cecil, was arrested for domestic violence. Both individuals were held in the Paulding County Jail.
Fulton Sheriff
Thursday, 8:18 p.m., on U.S. 20A, in German Township, a vehicle driven by Linda Miller, 70, West Unity, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.