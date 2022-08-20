Area police reports:
State patrol---
Monday, 8:45 p.m., on Buckskin Road in Defiance County's Mark Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Ashlyn Metz, 23, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it drove off the south side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Metz was treated by Sherwood EMS for suspected minor injuries, and was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 5 p.m., at County Road 15D and U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Sabrina Lucas, 27, Bryan, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Joshua Taylor, 18, West Unity. Taylor's vehicle spun around and crossed the center line, coming to rest on the north side guardrail. Both drivers, as well as a 13-year old passenger in Taylor's vehicle, Jeremiah Taylor, West Unity, had possible injuries, but no one was treated. Taylor's vehicle had moderate damage. Lucas' vehicle had disabling damage and was cited for failure to yield.
Tuesday, 8:32 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 66 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Linda Zuver, 51, West Unity, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 11:33 a.m., at Ohio 15 and County Road G in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Trinidad Vasquez, 42, Austin, Texas, struck a vehicle driven by Tara Spisak, 46, Bryan. Both vehicles continued off the roadway and sustained disabling damage. Vasquez and passenger, Alberto Peña Vasquez, 60, Orlando, Fla., were taken by the Ohio State Highway Patrol to Community Health and Wellness Centers (CHWC), Bryan for suspected minor injuries, and Vasquez was cited for assured clear distance ahead. A second passenger in Vasquez's vehicle, Raiza Zea-Valiente, 36, Austin, Texas, was taken by Williams County EMS to CHWC for suspected minor injuries. Spisak was taken by Williams County EMS to CHWC for suspected minor injuries.
Defiance sheriff---
Monday, 9:01 a.m., at 73 E. Second St., Mansfield, Cassandra Lykens, 30, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Juvenile and Probate Court and transported from Richland County Jail to CCNO.
Monday, 12:20 p.m., at 1960 E. Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green, Jeffery Hendricks, 59, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken from Wood County Jail to CCNO.
Monday, 4:38 p.m., at CCNO, Deborah Myers, 61, Ney, was served a warrant on an indictment for aggravated possession of drugs.
Monday, 4:38 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Richard May, 68, Defiance, appeared in court on a warrant from common pleas court. He was released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Tuesday, 9:15 a.m., at CCNO, Cassandra Lykens, 30, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 11:01 a.m., at CCNO, Brittany Phillips, 28, Bryan, was served two warrants for aggravated possession of drugs from common pleas court, one a fifth-degree felony and the other a third-degree felony.
Tuesday, 11:13 a.m., at 765 Harrison Ave., Donald Dougal, 50, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment from common pleas court.
Tuesday, 8:26 p.m., at 1939 E. Second St., Virginia Trueman, 39, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment from common pleas court and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 9:28 a.m., at CCNO, Shelby Rodriguez, 40, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment from common pleas court.
Wednesday, 10:25 a.m., on Stever Road, near Kencig Road in Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by William Hanawalt, 80, 04236 Stever Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:47 a.m., on Evansport Road, near Russell Road in Tiffin Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Coleton Toms, 27, Ney, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Saturday, 4 p.m., at Clinton Street and Broadway Avenue, an unidentified eastbound vehicle struck the rear wheel of a bicycle driven by Erin Meyer, 32, 604 Nicholas St. Meyer lost control of the bicycle and fell over. She was taken by personal transportation to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. The unidentified vehicle left the scene of the accident before authorities arrived.
Hicksville police---
Tuesday, 2:10 p.m., on North Main Street, just north of East High Street, a vehicle driven by Marsha Korff, 79, Hicksville, backed into a vehicle driven by Michael Mansfield, 65, St. Joe, Ind., and caused light damage to both vehicles.
Paulding sheriff---
Aug. 12, 1:07 a.m., on County Road 165, south of Ohio 114 in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Stephanie Lee, 38, Grover Hill, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Aug. 12, 5:07 a.m., on County Road 8, west of County Road 85 in Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Eric Cover, 32, Cecil, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Wednesday, 11:10 a.m., at County Road 94 and Ohio 49 in Harrison Township, an unidentified westbound vehicle crossed the center line and struck the front corner of an eastbound vehicle driven by Nancy Speice, 71, Payne. Speice's vehicle had moderate damage.
Fire:
Jewell---
Thursday, 9:35 p.m., on the westbound ramp of U.S. 24 and Domersville Road, firefighters were called for a vehicle fire. When firefighters arrived the vehicle was fully involved. About 10 firefighters worked for about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire which resulted in a total loss of the vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.