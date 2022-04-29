State Patrol---

Monday, 5:47 p.m., at milepost 32 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Adams Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kevin Weisman, 63, Van Wert, sustained functional damage when a tire fell off. No injuries reported.

Tuesday, 6:30 a.m., at milepost 0 on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jesus Salas, 32, Cecil, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., on County Road 107 in Paulding County's Blue Creek Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Alexander Greutman, 27, Scott, and a southbound vehicle driven by Joshua Griefenstine, 36, Dresden, side-swiped one another, causing light damage to the rearview mirrors.

Defiance Sheriff---

April 21, 8:57 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Kayleen Justinger, 30, Oakwood, was arrested on two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.

April 22, 7:31 a.m., at 19492 Ohio 637, Auglaize Township, Paulding County, Devan Booher, 24, Sherwood, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.

April 22, 10:02 a.m., at 549 N. Winter St., Adrian, Mich., Christina Blake, 43, Fayette, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.

April 22, 12:59 p.m., at 1960 Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green, Alexis Lemons, 26, Findlay, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.

Sunday, 1:01 p.m., at 413 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, Mackenzie Cordle, 25, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Williams County and taken to the custody of Bryan Police Department.

Tuesday, 11:40 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), Robert Poppe, 38, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, 8:11 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Derek Wagner, 39, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.

Wednesday, 9:10 a.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Nikolai Meier, 34, Waterloo, Ind., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 9:36 a.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Katelyn Pittsley, 30, Defiance, was arrested on five warrants from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 9:40 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Christina Young, 41, Bryan, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Thursday, 1:35 a.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Jeremy Litchfield, 33, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.

Defiance Police---

Saturday, 1:35 p.m., at Clinton and First streets, a northbound vehicle in the outside lane driven by Madison Benson, 22, 328 Aspen Terrace, attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Jessica Deatrick, 44, 19261 Road 1048. Benson was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane. Both vehicles had light damage.

Sunday, 11:41 p.m., on Latchaw Drive, west of Harding Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Emily Sanchez, 28, 4140 Timberlane Drive, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 5:24 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue, south of Carter Road, a southbound vehicle driven by Robert Reed, 29, 17848 Ohio 15, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer. Reed and seven-year-old passenger, Rebecca Reed, 676 Clinton St., had possible injuries from the accident but were not treated.

Napoleon Police---

Tuesday, 3:20 p.m., at milepost 36 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dain Sutton, 18, 10576 Haller St., sustained heavy damage when it struck metal debris in the roadway.

Wednesday, 10:39 a.m., at 808 N. Perry St., Jacob Couts, 19, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County and transferred to CCNO.

Wauseon Police---

April 22, 10:33 p.m., at 1496 N. Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by James Curry, 52, Fayette, drove onto a sidewalk at the Circle K and struck a propane tank cage, forcing it to the building. The vehicle had light damage and Curry was cited for DUI.

Sunday, 8:48 p.m., at 1120 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Steven Gleckler, 65, Wauseon, attempted to enter the avenue from a private drive and was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Myah Rayoum, 19, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage.

Wednesday, 4:07 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Linfoot Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Jamie Winland, 45, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Teresa Dunson, 54, Wauseon, which in turn struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Linda Short, 60, Fayette. All three vehicles had light damage and no injuries were reported. Winland was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

• Fires

Sherwood---

Fire — Thursday, 3:15 p.m., at The Bend and Lockwood roads, firefighters from Delaware Township responded to a grass fire. Upon arrival, firefighters observed a controlled burn.

Holgate---

Fire — Thursday, 3:27 p.m., on Ohio 108, north of County Road 18, on the west side of the road, a brush fire was reported.

