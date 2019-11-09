• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 5:35 p.m., on County Road 131 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Amber Pohlman, 39, Lima, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:24 a.m., on County Road 204 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Gannon Peffley, 16, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 12:55 p.m., on Ohio 500 in Paulding County's Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Kasey Helms, 33, Payne, struck a utility pole. She was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital with suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Helms was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 6:46 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Paulding County's Blue Creek Township, a vehicle driven by Alexis Brown, 22, Van Wert, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 2:22 p.m., on Ohio 613 near Melrose, a Superior Environmental Solutions tanker driven by Charles Ponder, 56, Hamilton, left the roadway, struck a utility pole and overturned. The tanker was carrying ethanol by-product, which leaked. A cleanup crew was contacted and the EPA was called to the scene. Ponder was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital where he was treated and released. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the tanker.
Wednesday, 5:27 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Defiance County's Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Shanna Tressler, 39, Ney, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 8:17 a.m., the theft of prescription medication was reported in the 200 block of Parkview Drive.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., Alec Beavers, 22, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Williams County.
Tuesday, 1:09 p.m., Curtis Bailey, 25, Novi, Mich., was arrested on a warrant on indictment from Michigan.
Tuesday, 1:19 p.m., Jason Schlegel, 42, Luna Pier, Mich., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 1:02 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at Meijer, 137 Eliott Road.
Thursday, 12:27 p.m., Juan Cardennas, 25, Naperville, Ill., was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments after an alleged incident at Riverview Park. Also charged were William Matos, 42, Chicago, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug abuse instruments; and Jason Pineda, 29, Chicago, being a fugitive from justice as he was wanted on a warrant from Butler County, Pa.
Thursday, 1:10 p.m., a door was reported damaged in the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue.
Thursday, 4:17 p.m., on West Second Street, a vehicle driven by Tristan Lewis, 17, 106 Seneca St., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Bryce Hall, 18, 825 Lincoln Drive. Lewis was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 4:47 p.m., Michael Humphreys Jr., 39, 860 McKinley St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 5:40 p.m., an assault was reported at Defiance High School, 1755 Palmer Drive.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 5:56 a.m., on Ohio 65, a vehicle driven by Douglas Kee, 54, Garrett, Ind., went left of center and struck a vehicle driven by Michael Rimer, 52, Robinson, Ill. Rimer was taken by McClure EMS to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Kee as treated at the scene. Kee was cited for driving left of center. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Thursday, 7:46 a.m., on U.S. 6, a vehicle driven by Jordan Helper, 31, Weston, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 6:27 p.m., on Ohio 109 near Hamler, a pickup and semi were involved in a crash. Called to the scene was Hamler Fire/EMS. Additional information was unavailable at press time.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 6:38 p.m., on Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Victoria Mitchell, 43, Sherwood, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Gail Paxton, 42, Holgate. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 5:11 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Tony Ferris, 58, Fremont, Ind., struck a vehicle driven by Robin Durbin, 57, Wauseon. Ferris was cited for a red light violation. Damage was heavy to the Durbin vehicle and moderate to the Ferris vehicle.
• Fires
Paulding
Fire — Thursday, 7:19 p.m., firefighters were called to a chimney fire at 779 N. Cherry St. Providing mutual aid were Crane Township-Cecil and Payne fire departments.
Ottoville
Fire — Thursday, 11:40 p.m., firefighters were called to a house fire at Ohio 66 and Putnam County Road O. Providing mutual aid were Fort Jennings and Kalida fire crews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.