Area police reports
State Patrol---
Wednesday, 3:13 p.m., at U.S. 6 and Ohio 2 in Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Witold Zoszak, 56, River Grove, Ill., failed to stop at a red light and a vehicle driven by Noah Joel Gerig II, 35, Hicksville, and then a vehicle driven by Lance Milbourne, 30, Woodville. Zoszak's vehicle continued of the roadway and struck a property fence and came to rest in a tree thicket. Gerig was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Health and Wellness Centers with suspected minor injuries. Zoszak was cited for failure to yield at a traffic signal. All three vehicles were disabled in the accident.
Defiance Sheriff---
Saturday, 10:32 p.m., on Fullmer Road south of Standley Road in Richland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jorge Texis, 41, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it left the roadway and became stuck in a ditch. A field sobriety test was conducted and Texis was cited for intoxication.
Tuesday, 7 a.m., on Campbell Road in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Connie Burkhart, 54, 21160 Ohio 637, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 9:20 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Michael Peck, 31, 09189 Flickinger Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police---
Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., at 35 Main St., Gannon Bowling, 42, 35 Main St., was arrested for an adult parole violation and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).
Tuesday, 8:34 p.m., at 939 Holgate Ave., Kayla Harris, 32, 939 1/2 Holgate Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Williams County and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. at 324 Perry St., Scott Lewis Jr., 38, 846 Kentner St., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 10:43 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Damian McCloud, 19, 1541 Westgate Drive, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Thursday, 12:55 a.m., at 484 Pontiac Drive, Steve Branham, 38, Oakwood, was arrested for disorderly conduct and intoxication and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff---
Thursday, 9:08 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Robert Dunn, 56, 1606 E. Second St., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 12:41 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a northbound vehicle driven by JoannJoann Strzesynski, 63, Napoleon, was disabled when it struck a deer.
Friday, 2:12 a.m., on County Road 10 in Freedom Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kelsie Drewes, 19, Liberty Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police---
Wednesday, 3:24 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Paulette Bergeon, 28, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant. She posted bond and was released.
Paulding Sheriff---
Tuesday, 6:13 p.m., at U.S. 127 and Ohio 613 in Paulding, an unidentified eastbound vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign and struck an northbound vehicle driven by Tammy Aldred, 58, Grover Hill. Aldred's vehicle was disabled in the accident and the other vehicle left the scene.
Thursday, 7:10 a.m., on County Road 111 south of County Road 168 in Jackson Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Holly Gibson, 46, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
